SOCAR Stands Ready To Review Approaches To Field Dev't For Maximum Efficiency, VP Says
"The main criterion remains technical solutions that enable the most efficient use of existing assets. In addition to working with existing fields, SOCAR is focusing on new projects and redeveloping existing ones," he explained.
Huseynov mentioned the example of Bahar field, where the recovery rate was less than 10 percent, and many considered it depleted. However, the SOCAR team identified significant potential and continues to develop the project.
"Exploration remains an important tool for replenishing reserves, and the SOCAR team is successfully fulfilling this task, which will ensure a long-term balance between production and development," he noted.
