Sinsun Concrete Screws: For When“Good Enough” Isn't.

For over 19 years, our factory floor has been the real classroom. We've listened to what contractors need: a screw that bites hard, drives fast, and won't quit when the pressure is on. That's the DNA of every Sinsun screw.

The Right Tool for the Job: No More Guesswork

We don't just sell screws; we provide solutions. Here's a quick look at our core lineup to help you pick the right one:



The Workhorse: Blue Concrete Screws: Our famous blue-coated screws are your go-to for most indoor and sheltered jobs. The blue isn't just for show; it's a tough corrosion barrier that tells you it's a professional-grade screw. The Corrosion Fighter: Stainless Steel Concrete Screws: For outdoor projects, coastal areas, or places with moisture, this is your answer. They're built to last, preventing rust stains and ensuring your work looks as good in years as it does on day one.









The Time-Saver: Self-Drilling Concrete Screws (TEK Screws): Why drill twice? These have a built-in drill tip, so you can skip the separate pilot hole step. Our team has fine-balanced the drill tip and thread design to power through masonry without breaking a sweat. The Strong Hold: Self-Tapping Concrete Screws: For the absolute maximum holding power in a pre-drilled hole, choose these. Their aggressive, deep-cut threads tap perfectly into the concrete, creating a grip that's incredibly difficult to break.







Common Use Case: Need to attach ledger boards, electrical panels, or framing to a brick wall? Our masonry screws for brick are engineered to minimize spalling and crack the brick surface, giving you a clean, secure install.

Why Your Crew Will Thank You for Choosing Sinsun

This isn't marketing fluff. This is what happens inside our factory walls to make your job site safer and more efficient.

19 Years of Sawdust and Steel: Since 2005, we've focused on one thing: making the best fasteners. Our senior foreman, Lao Zhang, has been here since day one. He can literally hear when a thread-rolling machine is a micron out of alignment. That kind of experience is baked into every batch we ship.

We Invest in the Tools So You Can Trust Yours: We run our production on over 50 precision machines imported from partners in Taiwan and Japan. This isn't just for show-it means every screw shank is perfectly centered, and every thread is rolled, not cut, for superior strength. We don't tolerate "close enough."

The Heart of It All: 4 Heat Treatment Lines: This is where the magic happens. Where a screw gets its soul. Our 4 dedicated, automated heat treatment lines transform high-carbon steel at a molecular level. The result? A screw that is hard enough to drive into concrete but retains enough flexibility to resist snapping under sudden torque. It's the difference between a tool and a treasure.

We Start with the Good Stuff: You can't build a strong house on a weak foundation. We source our raw materials from trusted steel mills. Our quality control team checks every incoming batch, ensuring the steel has the tensile strength to meet our brutal standards before it even enters production.

At-a-Glance: Sinsun Concrete Screw Specs