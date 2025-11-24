Sinsun Concrete Screws: For When“Good Enough” Isn't.
|
Model
|
Diameter (mm)
|
Length (mm)
|
Minimum Embedment Depth (mm)
|
Core Material & Finish
|
Key Feature
|
SIN-BLUE
|
4.0, 5.0, 6.0,...
|
30 - 100
|
25
|
High Carbon Steel, Blue Corrosion Protection
|
All-purpose, cost-effective champion
|
SIN-SS316
|
5.0, 6.0, 8.0,...
|
50 - 150
|
30
|
A2/A4 Stainless Steel
|
Superior corrosion resistance for harsh environments
|
SIN-TEK4
|
4.5, 5.5
|
50 - 100
|
25
|
High Carbon Steel, Phosphate Coat
|
Self-drilling tip for faster installation
|
SIN-TAP6
|
6.0, 8.0, 10.0
|
80 - 200
|
40+
|
High Carbon Steel, Zinc Plated
|
Deep-thread for ultimate holding power in heavy-duty apps
Note: This is a simplified reference. Always consult our full technical datasheets for specific pull-out and shear values.
Straight Talk on Installation
We keep it simple:
Drill: Use a carbide-tipped bit. Drill the hole cleaner and deeper than the screw length.
Clean: This is the step everyone skips. Don't. Blow or brush out that dust. A clean hole is a strong hole.
Drive: Use an impact wrench. Feel that smooth, consistent resistance? That's the sound of a perfect install.
Stop wrestling with subpar fasteners. Let our 19 years of factory-floor expertise become the strength of your next project.
Have a tricky application? Need the exact specs? Our technical team isn't a call center. They're engineers who sit next to the production line. We're here 24/7 to solve your problem. Reach out now. Let's get it done.
Legal Disclaimer:
