Nissan Debuts Adaptive Air Suspension on all-new Patrol in the Middle East for a More Advanced and Confident Drive
(MENAFN- Edelman) Dubai, UAE (18 November 2025) – Nissan has taken refinement and capability to new heights with the introduction of the new Adaptive Air Suspension with Intelligent Dynamic Damping (e-Damper technology) on the all-new Patrol. Available exclusively on the flagship Patrol V6T Platinum, Patrol PRO-4X, and Patrol NISMO, this advanced system builds on the Patrol’s legacy of engineering excellence to deliver distinct benefits that elevate comfort, capability, practicality, efficiency, and driver confidence on every drive.
At the heart of this evolution lies the Patrol’s pioneering suspension heritage. The Patrol has long been a trailblazer in adopting four-wheel independent suspension, setting it apart with an exceptional balance between refinement and off-road capability. This trusted foundation is elevated by two advancements: new e-Damper technology for continuous, real-time damping, and new Adaptive Air Suspension for adjustable ride height, comfort, and enhanced off-road performance. Maintaining the independent per-wheel setup, this seamless merger of Intelligent Dynamic Damping and Adaptive Air Suspension creates a more responsive, stable drive, greatly expanding the Patrol’s bandwidth from city comfort to desert mastery.
Building on more than seven decades of heritage in the Middle East, the all-new Patrol continues to represent strength, prestige, and purpose. Its powerful 3.5L V6 twin-turbo engine delivers instant torque, responsiveness and confident performance across every terrain. In parallel, the adaptive air Suspension with e-Damper technology mirrors this precision through intelligent real-time adjustments, ensuring a drive that is both dynamic and remarkably comfortable. Together with a new reinforced chassis and 9-speed automatic transmission, the system delivers a smoother, quieter and more composed experience whether navigating city streets, highways or off-road tacks.
Thierry Sabbagh, Divisional Vice President and President, Middle East, KSA, CIS – Nissan and INFINITI, said: “The introduction of Adaptive Air Suspension marks a major milestone in the Patrol’s evolution. It reflects Nissan’s deep understanding of how drivers in the Middle East expect their vehicles to perform, combining the Patrol’s renowned toughness with new levels of comfort and control. After extensive testing across desert and urban conditions, we’re proud to deliver a Patrol that is more refined, capable, and versatile than ever before.”
At the core of this innovation is real-time adaptive control, delivering five key benefits that transform how the Patrol drives and feels:
1. Superior Ride Comfort and Stability: The intelligent e-Damper system continuously adjusts damping based on terrain and speed, minimizing body roll and vibration. This ensures a flatter, more stable ride and reduces driver fatigue, achieving sedan-like comfort without compromising the Patrol’s ruggedness.
2. Enhanced Off-Road Confidence: In Off-Road Mode, the system raises the vehicle by approximately 50mm, improving approach, breakover, and departure angles. This provides unmatched control and confidence across challenging landscapes, complemented by six selectable drive modes: Standard, Sand, Rock, Mud, Eco, and Sport.
3. Improved On-Road Efficiency and Control: At higher speeds, the Patrol automatically lowers in Aero Mode to enhance aerodynamics and stability, improving fuel efficiency and offering smooth, confident highway performance.
4. Everyday Practicality and Convenience: For daily use, the vehicle automatically lowers its height when parked, making entry, exit, and luggage loading easier - a thoughtful feature that enhances comfort for families and daily commuters alike.
5. Adaptive Height for Confident and Safe Driving: The system intelligently manages ride height based on speed and driving conditions, ensuring optimum balance between comfort, stability, and safety, delivering confidence whether cruising at high speeds or tackling uneven terrain.
As an added value, the new suspension system works in harmony with the Patrol’s advanced camera technologies, including Panorama View and Invisible Hood View, giving drivers exceptional visibility and precision both on and off the road.
The introduction of Adaptive Air Suspension reaffirms Nissan’s commitment to engineering innovation designed for the Middle East, ensuring the Patrol remains the region’s most trusted and versatile large premium SUV for generations to come.
The complete Patrol V6T line-up, including the Platinum, adventure-ready PRO-4X, and motorsport-inspired, specially-tuned NISMO, featuring the new Adaptive Air Suspension is now available through Nissan’s partner network across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and the wider region.
