Mol Holds Workplace Hazard Awareness Seminars

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour (MoL), through its Occupational Safety and Health Department, organised a series of awareness seminars on preventing workplace hazards, in cooperation with Al Tawfeeq & Partners Contracting, the InterContinental Hotel, and Qatar Trading and Contracting Group, with participation from the Workers' Support and Insurance Fund and the Ministry of Public Health.

The seminars aimed to raise preventive awareness among workers and employers in the agriculture, industry, petroleum construction and security sectors, promote a culture of occupational safety, and prevent risks workers may face during daily tasks. This initiative supports the Ministry's ongoing efforts to ensure safe and healthy work environments nationwide and reinforce compliance with occupational safety standards.

Experts from the Ministry of Labour, the Workers' Support and Insurance Fund, and the Ministry of Public Health delivered presentations on major workplace hazards including falls from heights, heat stress, fatigue, machinery-related injuries, chemical exposure and electrical risks and explained correct responses to emergency incidents.

They also highlighted essential preventive measures, following safe operating procedures, to reduce workplace accidents and injuries.