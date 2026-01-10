A quarter of Brits can't leave the house without their headphones, according to research.

A poll of 2,000 adults found the nation is more plugged in than ever, with the average person even willing to turn back and go home up to six minutes into their journey if they realise they've forgotten them.

Despite this reliance, 35 per cent admitted they have rarely or never considered the toll their headphone habit could be taking on their hearing, which could be particularly detrimental if listening to music at excessive volumes.

Worryingly, 15 per cent even confessed to regularly ignoring warnings on their phone telling them the volume is too loud.

And for Gen Zs in particular, it will take an average of three warnings before they reduce the volume.

While 27 per cent will actually choose to increase the sound after receiving an alert telling them to do the opposite.

Gordon Harrison, chief audiologist at Specsavers [], which commissioned the research, said:“Extended exposure to loud sounds through headphones can cause permanent damage to the delicate structures inside the ear.

“This can lead to issues such as hearing loss and tinnitus, which are often irreversible and can worsen over time.

“With New Year's resolutions now in full swing, many of which are fitness-focused, more people are reaching for their headphones during workouts.

“It's important to be mindful of how loud and how long you're listening for, as the damage isn't always immediately noticeable.”

In a bid to do better in the New Year, many are vowing to protect their hearing – as 28 per cent plan to turn the volume down, while 17 per cent want to cut back on headphone use altogether.

And 27 per cent said they're finally planning to book the hearing check they've been putting off.

The research also revealed headphone users wear their devices for nearly an hour and a half each day on average.

The moments people dread being left alone with their thoughts the most included being on a train (24 per cent), a plane (23 per cent) and at the gym (22 per cent).

Other active situations where they need their headphones include going for a jog (19 per cent) and hopping on an exercise bike (12 per cent).

The main reasons included listening privately without disturbing others (38 per cent), relaxing and unwinding (28 per cent), and blocking out background noise (24 per cent).

Although 24 per cent said they usually listen to their podcasts and playlists at a high or very high volume.

As a result, 21 per cent have experienced ringing in their ears after listening loudly for long periods.

Another 20 per cent have been left with sore ears, while 15 per cent reported headaches following prolonged use.

Some also experienced muffled hearing (11 per cent) and dizziness (eight per cent), according to the OnePoll survey.

Gordon Harrison added:“No matter if you use over the ear headphones or earbuds, exposure to louder sounds over time can be equally as damaging.

"Noise-cancelling headphones are a better option as they allow the volume to be lowered while also improving audibility where there is background noise.”

TOP 10 ACTIVITIES BRITS COULDN'T BEAR TO DO WITHOUT HEADPHONES:

1. Train journeys

2. Long-haul flights

3. Long walks

4. At the gym

5. Jogging

6. Running

7. Waiting at the airport

8. Treadmill workout

9. Short-haul flights

10. Coach rides