27 New Historic Sites Discovered In Logar

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Information and Culture (MoIC) says that 27 new historic sites have been discovered in central Logar.

In a post on X, the MoIC wrote today (Saturday) that a professional team from the Department of Archaeology, under the Ministry's Deputy for Culture and Arts, conducted a survey of historic sites in Logar.

As a result, 27 new sites were discovered in Pul-i-Alam city, Charkh, Baraki Barak, Kharwar and Azra districts and they have been registered in the national database of historic sites.

The source added that, according to preliminary research, these sites date back to the Greco-Bactrian and Islamic periods.

hz/sa