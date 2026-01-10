Blue Economy, Green Energy On Agenda As PM Modi Opens Vibrant Gujarat Conference In Rajkot Today All You Need To Know

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the two-day Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) for the Saurashtra-Kutch region today, 11 January in Rajkot. The conference is aimed at bringing together innovators, entrepreneurs, investors, startups, global partners and government, among others.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi will be present at the inauguration ceremony, officials said on Saturday.

The summit will feature over 1,800 B2B meetings with 1,500 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) expected to be signed with over 110 international buyers participating in the event, officials said.

-At around 1:30 PM, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate Trade Show at the Conference, according to the official release.

-Thereafter, at around 2 PM, he will inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference for Kutch and Saurashtra Region at Marwadi University, Rajkot. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

-Prime Minister will also announce the development of 14 greenfield smart Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation Limited (GIDC) estates and inaugurate the medical device park of GIDC at Rajkot during the event.

-The two-day regional conference caters to 12 districts across the Kutch and Saurashtra regions. The conference aims to usher in fresh momentum for investment and industrial growth in western Gujarat.

400 exhibitors

Spread across the 55-acre Marwadi University campus on the Rajkot–Morbi highway, the venue includes six exhibition domes and a main inauguration hall.

More than 400 exhibitors will be representing a wide range of sectors, including Ceramics, Engineering, Ports & Logistics, Fisheries, Petrochemicals, Agro & Food Processing, Minerals, Green Energy Ecosystem, Skill Development, Startups, MSMEs, Tourism and Culture, among others. Japan, South Korea, Rwanda and Ukraine will be the partner countries for the Conference.

Leading corporations, such as Torrent Power Limited, KOSOL, Adani Gree, Essar Group, Nayara Energy, Jyoti CNC, and several others will participate in the exhibition.

The international buyers participating represent over 16 countries, including the USA, European nations, and Australia, across diverse sectors such as engineering, agriculture, and textiles. In addition, 20 national buyers will also be part of the meet, further strengthening opportunities for collaboration and growth, an official release said.

The event will bring together innovators, entrepreneurs, investors, MSMEs, startups, overseas buyers, corporates, government departments, PSUs, and global partners to advance the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Vocal for Local, and sustainable economic growth, according to the statement.

'Gujarat to be $3.5 trillion economy by 2047'

Building on the legacy of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS), the Government of Gujarat is organising four such conferences. The first conferences was held in North Gujarat in October last year. Kutch and Saurashtra (11,12 January, 2026) is the second such coference. Two more – one in South Gujarat and another in Central Gujarat will be held in later part of the year.

In September, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said in Delhi that Gujarat aims to achieve its target of becoming a $3.5 trillion economy by 2047 with a regional growth push. Patel was in the national capital addressing an interaction meet with industrialists in the run-up to these regional conferences.

Agenda of the Rajkot summit

The first day of the summit today will feature the CEO Roundtable on Ocean of Opportunities - Blue Energy, Green Future, a Green Startups Fireside Chat, and Carbon to Crops: Greener Molecules, Greater Yields, it said.

It will also cover 'Gujarat - India's Energy Gateway: Leading the Curve in Oil and Gas', along with an exhibition-cum-trade show showcasing best practices in daytime power to agriculture, assured connectivity for renewable energy generation, and all-India best performance in solar rooftop under PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

On the second day (January 12), the conference will begin with the flagship programme 'Solar Dividends: Empowerment through PM-KUSUM & PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana ', which will highlight Gujarat's achievements in decentralised solar adoption, the release said.

The day will also witness the release of a compendium highlighting best practices of Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) and its subsidiaries, signing of MoUs, and felicitation of beneficiaries, vendors, and employees for their outstanding contributions, it said.

Additional discussions will cover Enhanced Cyber Security in the Power Sector and Carbon to Crops: Greener Molecules, Greater Yields, focusing on sustainable agriculture solutions.

A Green Startups Fireside Chat and Startup Felicitation Programme will provide a platform for innovators to interact with investors, corporates, and policymakers, while recognising contributions to clean energy and Net-Zero goals.

The conference will facilitate structured B2B, B2G, and G2G meetings, highlighting Gujarat's integrated approach to energy security, sustainability, and industrial competitiveness, and reinforcing the State's role as a leader in India's journey towards energy independence and Viksit Bharat@2047, as per release.

