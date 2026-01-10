Uzbekistan's Tourism Industry Picks Up Steam In 11M2025
Data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Committee shows that this figure rose by nearly 1.3 million people, or 23 %, compared to the same period last year.
The top ten destinations most frequently visited by Uzbek citizens over the first eleven months of 2025 were as follows:
. Kyrgyz Republic – 3.1 million people
. Kazakhstan – 1.3 million people
. Tajikistan – 1.2 million people
. Russia – 399,000 people
. Saudi Arabia – 296,400 people
. Türkiye – 251,100 people
. United Arab Emirates – 126,300 people
. Egypt – 61,000 people
. China – 46,000 people
. Vietnam – 35,600 people
