Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Uzbekistan's Tourism Industry Picks Up Steam In 11M2025

2026-01-10 09:03:49
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 11. About 7 million Uzbek citizens traveled abroad for tourism purposes in the period from January through November 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Committee shows that this figure rose by nearly 1.3 million people, or 23 %, compared to the same period last year.

The top ten destinations most frequently visited by Uzbek citizens over the first eleven months of 2025 were as follows:

. Kyrgyz Republic – 3.1 million people

. Kazakhstan – 1.3 million people

. Tajikistan – 1.2 million people

. Russia – 399,000 people

. Saudi Arabia – 296,400 people

. Türkiye – 251,100 people

. United Arab Emirates – 126,300 people

. Egypt – 61,000 people

. China – 46,000 people

. Vietnam – 35,600 people

Trend News Agency

