Bitcoin Bulls Pause, Ready To Surge Toward $101.5K Boost

Bitcoin Price Rebounds Ahead of Potential Retest of Support Levels

Bitcoin 's recent bullish trend has reinvigorated investor confidence, with the cryptocurrency rallying to nearly $95,000 amidst rising trading volumes and a positive market outlook. As the price approaches critical support and resistance zones, traders are closely monitoring potential breakout or retest scenarios that could influence the next move.



Bitcoin experienced a significant rally at the start of 2026, reaching weekly highs around $94,800 amid improved market sentiment.

Liquidation data indicates traders are positioned heavily at key levels, with long liquidations between $89,000 and $87,000, and shorts near the weekly high.

Technical indicators, including the 20-day and 50-day moving averages, suggest a retest of support levels might occur if the rally stalls. Futures trading activity, including sizable buy volume surges and liquidation events, plays a pivotal role in the recent price dynamics.

Key Takeaways

Tickers mentioned: Bitcoin

Sentiment: Bullish

Price impact: Positive. The rally above $94,800, coupled with strong futures activity, suggests potential for further gains if key resistance levels are broken.

Trading idea (Not Financial Advice): Hold. Current momentum and volume indicate a possibility of retesting or breaking through the $95,000 level, but traders should exercise caution amid volatility.

Market context: This move reflects broader bullish sentiment across crypto markets as investors revisit risk-on positions at the start of the year.

Bitcoin has demonstrated resilience at the beginning of 2026, with the asset closing in on the $95,000 mark amid a surge in trading activity and technical strength. Market analytics show that since the start of January, Bitcoin has been consolidating within a tight range, with successive higher lows and highs. A recent look at the 7-day liquidation heatmap reveals concentrated long liquidations between $89,000 and $87,000, while short positions accumulated near the weekly high of approximately $95,000, signaling traders' expectations of a retest or breakout scenario.

From a technical standpoint, Bitcoin's price breaking above the 20-day moving average and its convergence with the 50-day moving average reveal a bullish setup, but failure to sustain above $95,000 has led some traders to lock in profits or reduce exposure, anticipating a retest of lower support at around $89,400. If this support holds and momentum persists, an attempt to breach the $95,000 barrier could re-emerge, potentially sparking short covering and liquidations that propel Bitcoin toward $101,500-a roughly 13% increase.

The recent price action has been heavily influenced by futures trading dynamics. Data indicates a surge of nearly $1.1 billion in buy volume for perpetual futures during the rally to $94,800, with Binance reporting over $100 million in liquidated shorts at that level. This activity underscores the pivotal role of derivative traders in shaping short-term price movements. Similar liquidation-driven rallies could materialize if Bitcoin approaches $94,000 again, especially given current orderbook and liquidation heatmap configurations.

This renewed buying interest and technical momentum affirm Bitcoin's potential to sustain its upward trajectory, provided it can secure the critical resistance levels and maintain trading volumes. As always, traders should stay vigilant of the inherent risks in such volatile markets.

Crypto Investing Risk Warning

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.