Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Mixed Winter Conditions Grip Maharashtra, Cold Mornings And Warm Days

Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Morning chill has intensified, daytime warmth is rising, and several regions have recorded temperatures below 10°C. The IMD has warned that this mixed winter pattern will continue over the next few days

Weather conditions across Maharashtra remain uneven. Coastal areas including Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg are experiencing mild cold due to sea influence and clear skies. However, Pune and nearby regions are seeing sharper morning chill along with the possibility of dense fog. Inland districts, particularly Marathwada, Vidarbha and North Maharashtra, continue to face severe cold. Cities such as Nashik, Nagpur, Amravati, Gondia and Wardha have recorded minimum temperatures around or below 10 degrees Celsius, making mornings noticeably harsh.

The fluctuating pattern of cold mornings and warm afternoons is affecting daily routines across the state. Early-morning commuters, farmers, outdoor workers, students and senior citizens are experiencing greater discomfort due to sudden temperature changes. Health experts caution that such fluctuations may increase the risk of cold-related illnesses, respiratory discomfort and seasonal infections. Citizens are advised to take precautions during early hours and late evenings when the chill remains strongest.

According to meteorological experts, cold winds flowing in from northern India and dry atmospheric conditions are driving the current chill. As cloud cover clears during the day, sunlight intensifies, causing a noticeable rise in daytime temperatures. The IMD predicts dry weather across Maharashtra over the next few days, with no immediate rainfall expected. While minimum temperatures may not drop drastically further, cold mornings and nights will persist, and relatively warmer afternoons will continue. This mixed winter pattern is likely to remain for the coming days.