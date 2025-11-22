Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Administration Cannot Expand Rapid Deportations, Rules US Appeals Court

2025-11-22 07:00:46
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A federal appeals court on Saturday declined to clear the way for US President Donald Trump's administration to expand a fast-track deportation process to allow for the expedited removal of migrants who are living far away from the border.

A 2-1 panel of the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit declined to put on hold the central part of a ruling by a lower-court judge who had found that the administration's policies violated the due process rights of migrants who could be apprehended anywhere in the United States.

Live Mint

