UNGA Third Committee Adopts Resolution Following Qatar-Facilitated Consultations

New York: The Third Committee of the United Nations General Assembly, responsible for social, humanitarian, and cultural affairs, unanimously adopted the resolution titled "Preparatory Procedures for Marking the 30th Anniversary of the International Year of the Family".



The State of Qatar facilitated the consultations on the draft resolution, represented by Sheikha Al Maha bint Mubarak Al‐Thani, Second Secretary at Qatar's Permanent Mission to the UN in New York.



In its resolution, the Committee affirmed that provisions related to the family, stemming from major UN conferences and summits and their follow-up processes, continue to provide guidance on public policy for strengthening family-oriented elements in policies and programs, considering them part of a comprehensive and integrated development approach.



The resolution further encourages member states to invest in in these policies and programs, as well as to promote enhanced intergenerational interaction, including intergenerational living arrangements and parenting education, to advance inclusive urbanization for all, active ageing, intergenerational solidarity, and social cohesion.



It also encourages governments to continue their efforts to implement the objectives of the International Year of the Family, in addition to developing strategies and programs aimed at strengthening national capacities to address priorities relating to family issues.



At the final session of the committee, the representative of the Republic of Iraq, in its capacity as the country that submitted this year's draft resolution on behalf of the G77 and China, expressed gratitude to the State of Qatar for the steadfast efforts of Sheikha Al Maha in facilitating the negotiations and bridging viewpoints to reach consensus.



Since 2004, Qatar has consistently forged ahead in facilitating negotiations on draft resolutions on behalf of the G77 and China, including during Qatar's chairmanship of the G77 and China in 2004. (QNA)