Border Guards Destroy Mobile Air-Defense Reconnaissance And Command Post In Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported this, according to Ukrinform.

“In Donetsk Region, an FPV drone pilot with the call sign Voyazh from the Phoenix Separate Regiment of Unmanned Systems struck a rare Soviet PPRU-1 Ovod, a mobile reconnaissance and air-defense command post. It enables the enemy to launch strikes on our aircraft. The border guard travelled deep behind enemy lines, noticed unusual activity among the occupiers, set course for the target, and destroyed it with a precise strike,” the report said.

It is noted that the PPRU-1 Ovod is a Russian mobile reconnaissance and command post designed for tactical-level air defense units. It is used to control the fire of army air-defense systems such as the ZU-23-4 Shilka, 2K22 Tunguska, and 9K35 Strela-10.

As reported by Ukrinform, during the night of November 22, Air Defense Forces neutralised 89 of the 104 Russian drones used by the Russian Federation to attack Ukraine.