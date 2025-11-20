403
Overnight SDF Raqqa Attack Leaves Two Syrian Army Soldiers Dead
(MENAFN) Two Syrian army soldiers were killed early Thursday when forces of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) targeted military positions in the Maadan area of Raqqa in northeastern Syria, according to official reports.
Media cited Syria’s Defense Ministry, saying the SDF fighters initiated the assault with a “heavy pre-attack bombardment with various types of weapons” before seizing several army positions.
The agency reported the attack left “two soldiers killed and multiple wounded.”
In response, Syrian army units “responded to the sources of fire and carried out a direct counterattack,” reclaiming control of the positions and forcing the attackers to retreat, media said.
The ministry condemned the SDF for what it described as a “treacherous and recurring assault,” adding that such strikes on Syrian army positions happen “almost daily.”
There was no immediate comment from the SDF.
Earlier this month, on March 10, the Syrian presidency announced a deal aimed at integrating the SDF into state institutions, emphasizing the preservation of national unity and rejecting any attempts at division.
Syrian officials claim that in the months following the agreement, the SDF has shown no meaningful efforts to comply with its terms.
The SDF is largely led by the YPG, described by Syrian authorities as the local branch of the terrorist PKK.
Syrian government sources note that security operations have been intensified across the country since last year’s ouster of Bashar al-Assad after 24 years in power.
