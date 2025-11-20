403
Nigerian President Delays South Africa Trip
(MENAFN) Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has deferred his scheduled visit to South Africa for the G20 summit, pointing to mounting security lapses across the nation, including a recent assault on a girls’ boarding school in Kebbi State.
On Monday, armed assailants invaded the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in the village of Maga, taking the lives of two staff members and seizing 25 students. One 15-year-old student was able to flee and notify security officials.
Tinubu had originally planned to depart Abuja on Wednesday for Johannesburg to attend the G20 leaders’ forum this weekend, followed by a trip to Angola for an African Union-EU meeting.
“Disturbed by the security breaches in Kebbi State and Tuesday’s attack by bandits against worshippers at Christ Apostolic Church, Eruku, President Tinubu decided to suspend his departure,” spokesperson Bayo Onanuga stated on Wednesday. He noted that Tinubu is awaiting detailed briefings on the incidents from his vice president and law-enforcement authorities, though he did not clarify whether the president might still join the summit at a later stage.
In another violent episode in the town of Eruku in Kwara State, gunmen fired upon congregants attending a Tuesday evening service at the Christ Apostolic Church, killing at least two individuals and abducting several others.
Additionally, on Monday, militants from the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) asserted that they had taken captive and executed Nigerian Brigadier General Musa Uba of the 25 Task Force Brigade following a lethal ambush on a military convoy in Borno State last Friday.
According to the Nigerian Army, four other security personnel lost their lives in the attack.
