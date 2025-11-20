Mastercard Moves To Enhance Cybersecurity Co-Op In Azerbaijan's Non-Financial Sector (Exclusive)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Mastercard intends to strengthen its cybersecurity cooperation in Azerbaijan not only with banks but also with organisations outside the financial sector, Mastercard Vice President, Resat Kokcen, told Trend on the sidelines of the 9th International Banking Forum (IBF 2025) in Baku.

"Following global trends in cybersecurity is essential, as a significant portion of attacks targeting Azerbaijan originate from abroad, making it a top priority," he stated.

Kokcen noted that Mastercard is taking significant steps in cybersecurity.

“On one hand, we manage a global payment network, and on the other, with our newly acquired 'Mirror Record Feature,' we have an intelligence network capable of detecting serious threats. We plan to utilize this network in Azerbaijan in the most effective way. This is our top priority,” he said.

He emphasized that the company aims to collaborate not only with banks but also with government agencies, the Central Bank, telecommunications operators, and critical infrastructure sectors such as oil and gas.“This approach allows Mastercard to be seen not only as a protector of the financial ecosystem but also as a player outside the financial sector,” Kokcen added.

The Mastercard executive also said the company plans to form local cybersecurity teams in Azerbaijan and increase investments in the country.

“Our product investments and human resource planning in Azerbaijan are expanding. We hope to form a skilled local team in cybersecurity, which will be a key step in applying and disseminating Mastercard's know-how in the market.

Our responsibility in cybersecurity is to bring the products we offer to global users, including those in the United States, to Azerbaijan and implement them locally. We are actively working on this,” he explained.