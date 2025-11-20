50 Years Of Rajinikanth: Thalaivar Gets Historic Front-Page 'Rajinikanth Times' Tribute

MENAFN - Live Mint) Superstar Rajinikanth is not just a news headline anymore - he now has an entire front page 'Rajinikanth Times' dedicated to himself, honouring his 50 glorious years in the entertainment industry.

For the first time in 100 years of Hindustan Times' history, the leading newspaper dedicated its entire front page to a single individual – a young man named Shivaji Rao Gaekwad who entered the Tamil film industry to change Indian cinema forever.

It was“a tribute reserved for someone whose influence transcends cinema and becomes cultural mythology,” they said.

Produced in collaboration with Amazon Prime Video, Hindustan Times turned its famous front page into“Rajinikanth Times,” a full-fledged tribute honouring the superstar's 50-year cinematic reign.

The HT masthead was updated to commemorate the golden jubilee of the Thalaivar. The front page was transformed into a visual homage to Rajinikanth's five-decade journey, from Apoorva Raagangal (1975) to Jailer (2023).

The newspaper also replaced its familiar seriousness of the broadsheet with a bold homage to the man whose on-screen swagger has shaped pop culture for fifty years.

“50 years didn't make him a legend; he made the last 50 years legendary,” read the homage on the front page.

“For a man who transcended language, geography, and generations, this front page feels less like newsprint and more like a milestone,” HT said about the tribute.

Virtual shrine for Thalaivar fans

The media house said that 'Rajinikanth Times' is more than a tribute to the actor's semicentennial -“It's history printed in ink. It's proof that in a country where stars come and go, Rajinikanth remains eternal.”

OTTplay was also a central component of Hindustan Times' initiative. The digital arm of the media house utilises an AI-powered discovery engine to offer over 30 OTT services through a single subscription, creating a virtual shrine for fans of Thalaivar.

From timeless classics like Baasha, Muthu, and Thalapathi to modern blockbusters like Kabali, Kaala, Petta, Jailer, Vettaiyan, and Coolie, OTTplay serves as a cinematic time machine for Rajinikanth fans.