SIR In West Bengal: Submitted Enumeration Form? Step-By-Step Guide To Check If BLO Has Uploaded It On Voters.Eci.Gov.In
If you have submitted your Enumeration Form to your BLO or online, you can now easily check if it has been uploaded to the EC portal. The ECI has notified about a easy online process that allows users to check the digitisation status of their Enumeration Form from home.Also Read | West Bengal SIR: What is an enumeration form? Why is it important? FAQs answered SIR in West Bengal: How to check if SIR Form has been uploaded
Here are the steps provided by the Election Commission of India through which every voter can check if the BLO has uploaded their SIR form on the ECI website.Step 1: Go to website
Go to the official portal of the Election Commission at gov.Step 2: Visit Enumeration page
On the homepage, click on the 'Fill Enumeration Form' option. This will take you to the the login or signup page.Also Read | SIR in Bengal: Name missing in 2002 electoral roll? Here's what to do Step 3: Sign up
If you are a new user, you need to sign up first. Enter your mobile number, email ID and verify Captcha to register yourself.Step 4: Log in
If you are an existing user, click the 'Login' option, enter your mobile number and captcha, then click on 'Request OTP'. Enter the OTP for verification and log in to your account.Step 5: Check your name
After you are logged in, your name will appear at the top of the page. Check it and click 'Fill Enumeration Form' again.Also Read | SIR in West Bengal - Can you fill the form online? All you need to know Step 6: Enter EPIC number
Type your EPIC (voter card) numbe in the box.
Step 7: Search for your information
Click on the 'Search' option, and your form status will be displayed soon.Step 8: Read the status
- If the SIR form is uploaded, you will get the message that says,“Your form has already been submitted with mobile number XXXXX...” If you get this message, it means your BLO has uploaded the Enumeration form. If the SIR form is not uploaded by your BLO, no such message will appear. The website may even ask you to fill up the form again in a fresh page.
It must be noted that if the voter's mobile number is wrong or the status shows 'submitted' even if the enumeration form was not submitted to the BLO or online, it is advised to contact the BLO immediately.
You must also note that BLOs will continue to upload the SIR forms till December 4. If your status is still in progress, do not worry as BLOs are often swamped with work. Voters may share share the on-screen message with their BLO for assistance.Key Takeaways
- Voters can check the status of their Enumeration Form easily online through the ECI portal. The process involves a few straightforward steps including signing up or logging in to the portal. BLOs will continue to upload forms until December 4; if the status shows as 'submitted', it's important to follow up with the BLO if you have not submitted it.
