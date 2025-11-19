Vakaymood Makes Timeshare Rentals Cool Again With The Power Of AI

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Screenshot of the VakayMood platform showing resort listings, pricing and the AI concierge Vicky."VakayMood redefines timeshare rentals, a $21B category with surprisingly low consumer awareness. Travelers can book spacious resort condos from major brands at up to 60 percent off, while owners rent unused weeks to offset fees. Powered by a clean interface and Vicky, an AI concierge for voice and natural-language search, VakayMood turns discovering resort-quality stays into a fast, modern experience.

Irvine, CA - November 19, 2025 - VakayMood, a travel-tech startup launched in 2025, is taking on one of hospitality's most misunderstood categories: timeshare rentals. Despite the global timeshare market exceeding $21 billion in value and U.S. rental revenues topping $3.2 billion, consumer awareness of timeshare rentals remains surprisingly low, especially among millennial travelers looking for affordable, resort-quality accommodations.

VakayMood is changing that reality. The platform makes timeshare rentals simple, modern and, as the founders like to say, cool.

Travelers booking through VakayMood get the comfort of a condo, the convenience of a kitchen, and the amenities of established resort brands such as Marriott, Hilton, Westin, Sheraton, Hyatt, and Disney, often at prices up to 60% lower than booking directly or via OTA's. At the same time, owners with unused weeks finally have a streamlined way to offset maintenance fees by renting out their stays.

"Most travelers have no idea that renting a timeshare is one of the smartest ways to get into beautiful resort properties," said Errol Lawrence, Co-Founder of VakayMood. "Families get more space and more value, while owners turn unused weeks into income. It's a win-win the industry has failed to communicate well."

To deliver a seamless, modern experience, VakayMood leverages a clean interface, a fast tech stack, and an AI concierge named Vicky, who handles natural-language search, voice queries, and personalized recommendations. Users can simply speak into their phone: "Vicky, find me a ski-in, ski-out condo for 4 in Park City for Christmas week" and receive tailored results in seconds.

Lawrence believes today's travelers are increasingly seeking space, convenience, and value: "Timeshare rentals check all three boxes," he added: "When wrapped in modern technology, they become one of travel's best-kept secrets."

About VakayMood

VakayMood is a travel-tech platform that makes timeshare rentals accessible, affordable, and fun. The platform connects travelers to verified resort weeks from trusted brands while helping timeshare owners offset maintenance fees by renting out unused stays. With its AI concierge and modern user experience, VakayMood aims to redefine how travelers discover and book resort-quality accommodations.

Learn more at: vakaymood