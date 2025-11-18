Pankaj Tripathi Turns Producer With 'Perfect Family': Felt Refreshing And Essential

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) National Award-winning actor Pankaj Tripathi is set to make his production debut with an eight-episode dramedy series“Perfect Family”. He says that producing his maiden show in a model that steps away from traditional formats felt both refreshing and essential.

Presented as a“JAR Series” and produced by Ajay Rai under the JAR Pictures banner and Mohit Chhabra, the show is set to launch on YouTube under a structured pay model.

Speaking about turning producer, Pankaj said:“Perfect Family is incredibly close to my heart, not just for its story but also for the bold distribution path we're choosing. Today, audiences discover stories directly, and platforms like YouTube have evolved into strong spaces for premium long-format content.”

“Producing my first series in a model that steps away from traditional formats felt both refreshing and essential. When I first heard the idea, I was immediately moved, it's a real story told with a warm, humorous touch.”

Directed by Sachin Pathak and created by Palak Bhambri, Perfect Family will premiere on JAR Series' official YouTube channel. The show explores the stigma around therapy in India with a comedic take on it. It revolves around a not-so-perfect family who are forced to go for family therapy owing to a situation involving their young daughter and the chaos that ensues after.

Pankaj added:“Sachin has approached a sensitive topic with such empathy and balance that I believe families everywhere will see a part of themselves in this show. I hope viewers embrace the series and this new way of bringing stories to them.”

It features a stellar ensemble including Gulshan Devaiah, Neha Dhupia, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Girija Oak and others.

Producer Ajay Rai added,“At JAR Pictures, we've always believed in expanding the possibilities of storytelling, not just in form but in how stories reach people. The YouTube pay model unlocks an entirely new frontier for Indian creators.”

Rai said:“With a cast of this calibre and Pankaj stepping into production for the first time, Perfect Family felt like the right project to help define this new space. We've believed in this show from day one and can't wait for audiences across the world to experience it.”

Perfect Family premieres on November 27 on JAR Series' YouTube channel.