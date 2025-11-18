Nerdio Announces Support For Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop For Hybrid Environments To Help On-Premises VDI Users Modernize

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, IL, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nerdio, the automated end-user computing (EUC) platform transforming how organizations deploy and manage Microsoft Cloud technologies, today announced support for the newly revealed Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop for hybrid environments.

This collaboration underscores Nerdio's leadership and collaboration with Microsoft in delivering innovative virtualization solutions that bridge cloud and on-premises environments. As an Azure Virtual Desktop hybrid partner, Nerdio is dedicating significant development resources to integrate this new offering with a wide array of on-premises hypervisor support.

“Nerdio is committed to helping our customers modernize their legacy VDI solutions at the pace that's right for them,” said Vadim Vladimirskiy, Nerdio CEO and Co-Founder.“By joining Microsoft as an Azure Virtual Desktop hybrid partner, we will be extending the benefits of Nerdio Manager to a broader range of on-premises platforms, giving IT teams the flexibility to manage all their virtual desktops-cloud, on-premises, or both-through a single, automated platform. This is a major step forward for organizations that want to innovate without disruption.”

Nerdio Manager for Enterprise has long supported hybrid deployments via Azure Virtual Desktop on Azure Local, providing the same deployment, lifecycle management, and optimization benefits for on-premises environments that it delivers for cloud-native ones.

With this new collaboration, Nerdio will extend those capabilities to support a new range of on-premises hypervisors, allowing organizations to leverage their existing on-premises investments while preparing for a seamless transition to cloud-native desktop environments.

Key benefits include:

· Deploy Azure Virtual Desktop in minutes, not weeks, with a streamlined, intuitive GUI instead of manual scripts.

· Maintain consistent policies and user experiences across cloud and on-premises environments.

· Automate the entire virtual desktop lifecycle-from provisioning and scaling to image updates-with zero scripting required.

· Access powerful dashboards and monitoring tools with near real-time visibility, performance intelligence, and financial insights across Azure Virtual Desktop.

This expansion of Azure Virtual Desktop for hybrid environments support within Nerdio Manager for Enterprise helps ensure that customers in industries with mission-critical infrastructure or strict data sovereignty requirements, such as healthcare, finance, and government, can benefit from the scalability and automation of Azure Virtual Desktop without compromising on compliance or control.

Azure Virtual Desktop for hybrid environments will empower IT leaders to modernize on-premises VDI deployments that are limited by legacy hardware, licenses, or the need to retain data and workloads locally. The integration with Nerdio Manager for Enterprise will allow companies to take advantage of Azure cloud technologies while optimizing costs, management, and user experiences.

“With Azure Virtual Desktop for hybrid environments, Microsoft is expanding the reach of Azure Virtual Desktop to meet customers where they are,” said Scott Manchester, Vice President of Product for Windows 365 and Azure Virtual Desktop at Microsoft.“Partners such as Nerdio play an essential role in helping enterprises bridge on-premises and cloud environments with the simplicity, automation, and flexibility IT teams need to succeed.”

To learn more about Nerdio Manager for Enterprise and how it will support Azure Virtual Desktop for hybrid environments, register for more information at .

About Nerdio

Nerdio is a leading provider of powerful, simplified cloud management solutions for businesses of all sizes. Trusted by enterprise IT departments and managed service providers (MSPs) alike, Nerdio equips organizations with seamless, cost-effective management tools for Azure Virtual Desktop, Windows 365, and comprehensive Microsoft 365 solutions.

With thousands of customers worldwide, Nerdio accelerates cloud adoption, enabling companies to thrive in an era of hybrid work by providing modern, future-proof technology that adapts to evolving workplace needs. For more information, please visit .

CONTACT: Kaitlyn Ethier Nerdio 978-578-0480...