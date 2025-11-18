NATO Mobile Training Team Rolling Out Course In Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO)
Speaking at the opening of the course, Chief of the Main Operational Department of the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant General Azer Aliyev welcomed the guests and participants and highlighted the importance of such events held to expand Azerbaijan-NATO military cooperation, as well as emphasized that in recent years Azerbaijani servicemen successfully applied the gained experience in their service activities.
Then the instructors handed out general information about NATO to the participants. They also went over briefings on NATO's organizational structure and shared insights picked up from various areas during exercises and operations.
It's worth pointing out that during the international event taking place at the War Games Center of the National Defense University, they'll be running theoretical and practical classes on operational planning and management within NATO, along with other related topics.
Azerbaijan's collaboration with NATO commenced in March 1992 through its accession to the North Atlantic Cooperation Council. A notable milestone was achieved on May 4, 1994, when the country became a participant in the NATO-led Partnership for Peace (PfP) program. The PfP program signified the initiation of active, bilateral collaboration between Azerbaijan and NATO.
