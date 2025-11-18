NATO Mobile Training Team Rolling Out Course In Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)In accordance with the 2025 Individual Partnership Cooperation Programme between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and NATO, a course on“Studying experience” is conducted in Azerbaijan by the Mobile Training Team of the Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum, the Netherlands, Trend reports, citing the country's Ministry of Defense.

Speaking at the opening of the course, Chief of the Main Operational Department of the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant General Azer Aliyev welcomed the guests and participants and highlighted the importance of such events held to expand Azerbaijan-NATO military cooperation, as well as emphasized that in recent years Azerbaijani servicemen successfully applied the gained experience in their service activities.

Then the instructors handed out general information about NATO to the participants. They also went over briefings on NATO's organizational structure and shared insights picked up from various areas during exercises and operations.

It's worth pointing out that during the international event taking place at the War Games Center of the National Defense University, they'll be running theoretical and practical classes on operational planning and management within NATO, along with other related topics.

Azerbaijan's collaboration with NATO commenced in March 1992 through its accession to the North Atlantic Cooperation Council. A notable milestone was achieved on May 4, 1994, when the country became a participant in the NATO-led Partnership for Peace (PfP) program. The PfP program signified the initiation of active, bilateral collaboration between Azerbaijan and NATO.