Up To Dh20,000 Fine: 16 Public Appearance Violations To Avoid In Abu Dhabi
Distorting the public appearance in Abu Dhabi is considered a violation that can incur fines of up to Dh2,000 in certain cases, serving as a reminder of the UAE's strict laws and regulations to preserve public spaces.
From hanging carpets on balconies to storing materials on rooftops, authorities have repeatedly warned the public against behaviors that distort the public appearance.
Al Dhafra Municipality has recently listed 16 violations that are related to keeping roads and public areas clean and well-maintained.
The following violations carry a fine of Dh500 for a first offence, Dh1,000 for a second offence, and Dh2,000 for a third offence:
- Cleaning or placing carpets, covers, or other items on windows or balconies overlooking a public road
Failure by owners of establishments and commercial shops to maintain the cleanliness of sidewalks and areas adjacent to their shopfronts Failure by the owner, or their legally authorised representative, to maintain the cleanliness of waste disposal containers in establishments and commercial shops
Placing clotheslines outside windows or outside balconies on any side of buildings overlooking a public road Failure to comply with the conditions of a vehicle parking canopy permit, or leaving it in a manner that distorts the general appearance
Leaving or neglecting flags, banners, or symbols in a manner that distorts the general appearance Leaving, storing, or placing any materials or other objects on building rooftops or balconies in a manner that distorts the general appearance or harms public health
Using, exploiting, or covering the passages between residential plots or establishments and commercial shops for storage purposes or for unauthorised activities
Authorities have clarified that the following violations carry a higher fine of Dh1,000 for a first offence, Dh2,000 for a second offence, and Dh4,000 for a third offence:
- Leaving, storing, suspending, or placing any materials, or prefabricated structures (such as caravans), or any other objects in public places in a manner that obstructs pedestrians
Neglecting assets or equipment used by companies operating public utilities and located in public places Writing, drawing, or similar acts on assets or equipment used by companies operating public utilities and located in public places
Installing a vehicle parking canopy without a permit or with an expired permit Failure by the owner, or their legally authorised representative, to provide a means for transporting waste from inside the building to the waste room, and to take containers out for emptying and return them immediately to their designated locations; private residential units are exempt from this requirement
Adding any tools, equipment, or devices, or carrying out any decorative works or alterations to building facades or to any establishments and commercial shops-such as restaurant chimneys, gas cylinders, canopies, air-conditioning units, lighting installations, sidewalks, and the like-without obtaining a permit
In addition, fencing, enclosing, or covering any property entirely in a manner that distorts the general appearance entails a fine of Dh3,000 for the first offence, Dh5,000 for the second offence and Dh10,000 if the violation is repeared for a third time.
Neglecting a property to the extent that it distorts the general appearance or poses a risk to public safety or health constitutes another violation that carry a fine of Dh5,000 for the first offence, Dh10,000 for the second time offence and Dh20,000 for the third offence.
