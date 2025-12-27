Zelensky Says Kyiv Attack Shows Russia Does 'Not Want To End The War'

MENAFN - Jordan Times) KYIV - President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that a Russian drone and missile attack on Kyiv showed Russia does "not want to end the war".

Zelensky made the comments ahead of his departure for talks in the United States with President Donald Trump on a plan to halt the Russian invasion.

The Russians "do not want to end the war and seek to use every opportunity to cause Ukraine even greater suffering and increase their pressure on others around the world," Zelensky said after the Russian barrage pummelled the capital killing at least one person.

A Russian drone and missile barrage on Kyiv and its suburbs Saturday killed one person, wounded two dozen and cut off heating and electricity for hundreds of thousands of people left in freezing temperatures.

An air alert lasted several hours after loud overnight explosions, some accompanied by bright flashes that turned the sky orange, according to AFP reporters in Kyiv.

Ukraine's air force announced a countrywide air alert early Saturday and said that drones and missiles were moving over several Ukrainian regions.

The attack came ahead of President Zelensky's meeting with US President Donald Trump in Florida on Sunday to discuss a proposed plan to end the fighting that has killed tens of thousands since 2022.

Russia accused Zelensky and his EU backers on Friday of seeking to "torpedo" the US-brokered plan.

The latest plan is a 20-point proposal that would freeze the war on its current front line but open the door for Ukraine to pull back troops from the east, where demilitarised buffer zones could be created, according to details revealed by Zelensky this week.