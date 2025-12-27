All Eyes On Dubai As Kyrgios And Sabalenka Prepare For 'Battle Of The Sexes'

Nick Kyrgios and Aryna Sabalenka have played on the biggest stages in tennis, but even by their standards, this one feels different.

"I'd be lying if I said I wasn't a little bit nervous," Kyrgios admitted, unusually candid, as he spoke about stepping into the unknown under the global spotlight at Coca-Cola Arena on Sunday, December 28. Sabalenka, meanwhile, was typically unfazed. "I'm used to pressure. I'm used to hate and love on social media," she said. "I just want a great battle."

The duo was speaking to media on Saturday morning ahead of their much-hyped 'Battle of the Sexes' showdown in Dubai. The event, held at Atlantis the Royal, began with a spectacular water fountain and fire show after which the Australian showman and the world No.1 chatted and exchanged light-hearted banter - setting the tone for what organisers are calling a cultural moment rather than just an exhibition match.

While the event is meant for viewers to have fun, both players have a wealth of experience. Aryna is at the top of her game as the world number 1 in women's singles. Earlier this year, she became the first woman in over a decade to defend her US Open title. Meanwhile, Nick has been ranked as high as world No. 13 in singles by ATP and is only the third player to have beaten each of the Big Three - Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal.

"Equaliser court"

The match will be held at Coca Cola arena on Sunday and will be staged on a specially designed "equaliser court" with adjusted dimensions and a single serve rule. It is intended to shift the emphasis away from raw power and towards tactics, anticipation, and mental strength. Sabalenka wasted no time poking fun at her opponent. "I don't have to adjust anything,” she joked. "He's the one who has to adjust."

Kyrgios fired back in kind, insisting the format was fair and necessary.“If she had two serves and I had one, I'd be in real trouble,” he said, before adding that unpredictability remains his greatest weapon. "Sometimes I don't even know what I'm going to do.”

In 1973, 55-year-old Bobby Riggs - one of the top tennis players in 1940s - stated that the female game was inferior and that even at his age he could still beat any of the top female players. He challenged Billie Jean King, who declined initially but then accepted a lucrative winner-takes-all prize of $100,000 exhibition match. King won the game in straight sets of 6–4, 6–3, 6–3. The match, which has often been described as a milestone in women's tennis, was viewed by an estimated fifty million people in the United States and ninety million worldwide.

However, Sabalenka said that today, they were no longer playing for acceptance, and women have already proven their place in sport. "Tomorrow I'll show we're capable of putting up a great fight," she said, calling the match a chance to inspire girls to be brave and challenge themselves.

Kyrgios framed it as a rare moment of unity in a divided world.“Sport and entertainment are one,” he said.“This started with one comment and now it's one of the most talked-about tennis events of the year. That says something.”

With a sold-out arena expected and social media already buzzing, Dubai once again finds itself at the centre of a bold sporting experiment.

Speaking at the event, Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishments (DFRE), said that it was an“amazing moment” and that he was excited to see who would take the trophy.“All these different entities and industries have come together to create a moment that is going to make history,” he said.

Whether Kyrgios unleashes his A-game, Sabalenka dominates with power, or chaos reigns supreme, one thing seems certain: this is not just another exhibition. It's tennis trying something new and the world is watching.