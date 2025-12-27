Jebel Ali 2025 Finale: Thrilling Upsets And Family Fun At Racecourse

Jebel Ali Racecourse concluded its 2025 season in fitting style on Saturday, serving up a lively afternoon of racing that featured surprise results, standout performances, and the kind of relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere the venue has become known for.

The final meeting of the year featured a strong seven-race card, headlined by two popular handicaps - the seven-furlong Glorious Saturday Stakes and the 1900 metre New Year Fest Stakes - and it delivered exactly what fans have come to expect from Jebel Ali: competitive racing and plenty of entertainment from start to finish.

Adding to the storylines, jockey Conor Beasley and veteran UAE trainer Doug Watson, an eight-time Championship winner, enjoyed a profitable afternoon, each landing two winners, underlining their continued influence on the local scene.

Why Jebel Ali racing matters

For newcomers to UAE racing, Jebel Ali plays a unique role. The country operates five racecourses across a compact six-month season, and Jebel Ali stands out as the most relaxed and community-focused of them all. Its unique uphill dirt track, open viewing areas and family-friendly atmosphere have helped it build a loyal following, while still producing serious, competitive racing.

It is also a proving ground, a place where trainers, international jockeys and improving horses can make their mark outside the spotlight of the UAE's flagship racecourse at Meydan and that mix was on full display on Saturday.

Kafoo springs a surprise

The biggest talking point came in the Glorious Saturday Stakes, where Kafoo produced a shock but eye-catching win. The seven-year-old son of 2008 Dubai World Cup hero Curlin stormed up the inside rail to defeat The Camden Kid, with well-supported favourite Telemark finishing third after rallying late on the outside

Kafoo's victory was not just a surprise on the day but also a story of persistence. He has already changed trainers three times in his career, beginning in 2021 with Bhupat Seemar at Zabeel Stables, where he won his first two starts. Now trained by Julio Olascoaga, a Uruguayan-born veterinarian who has quietly built a respected operation in the UAE, Kafoo appears to have found the right setup again.

A rider for occasions

In the saddle was Conor Beasley, who continues to be one of the most reliable riders in the region. His career highlight came on Dubai World Cup night in 2025, when he landed two Group 1 victories, with First Class in the Dubai Kahayla Classic (PA G1) and Dark Saffron in the Dubai Golden Shaheen (G1), the finest day of his career.

After Saturday's win, Beasley explained how the Glorious Saturday Stakes unfolded.“He's run over every sort of trip, but the drop back in distance and being able to run in a straight line really helped today,” he said.“To be fair, halfway up the hill, he was a dominant winner. It was a great training performance.”

Reflecting on his season in the UAE more broadly, Beasley, who over the past few seasons has excelled in the UAE racing scene, forming key partnerships with powerful local owners and trainers such as Ahmad bin Harmash, added:“It's been a little steadier than my ambitions, but we're creeping forward. I've got some nice horses to ride, and I'm really looking forward to 2026.”

Truth Explained powers home

The second headline act of the afternoon, the New Year Fest Stakes over 1800 metres, produced another decisive performance as Truth Explained powered clear to win in commanding fashion by four and a half lengths.

Ridden by well-travelled and experienced Panamanian jockey Oscar Chavez, the bottom-weight runner deliverd a polished display for Watson. Chavez, a familiar and respected figure in Middle East racing, is no stranger to success at Jebel Ali - most notably winning the Listed Jebel Ali Sprint aboard Road Bloc in 2023.

Explaining the horse's performance, Chavez said it had been unlucky previously.“He ran at Meydan and was drawn 16, so he had no chance there. Doug found a nice race for him at Jebel Ali,” he said.

“There weren't too many runners. I had him on the outside, and he took me into the race nicely. He might have gone a bit early, but he always gives you something and keeps finding all the way to the line.”

Champions deliver yet again

Champion trainers Musabbeh Al Mheiri and Bhupat Seemar, whose neighbouring yards line Nad Al Sheba's famous training strip facing the majestic Meydan racecourse, rarely leave a race meeting empty-handed, and Saturday proved no exception.

Al Mheiri struck first when Sirocco Winds landed the Al Shafar Investment Handicap over 1400 metres, before Seemar rounded out the card as Elusive Trevor claimed the finale, the Al Redha Insurance Stakes (Daaeemm Incentive Race) over 1800 metres.

As the curtain comes down on another busy year, Jebel Ali once again proved that great racing doesn't always need the biggest stage, just good horses, good people and a great atmosphere.