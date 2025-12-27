UAE: 30 Tonnes Of Medical Aid Reach Gaza, Supporting 20,000 Children And Women

A humanitarian aid convoy, carrying approximately 30 tonnes of therapeutic and preventive supplies, has been dispatched under the UAE-led Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 to support the most affected groups in the Gaza Strip.

The shipment is expected to benefit around 20,000 children and women, helping to enhance recovery and reduce health risks linked to malnutrition.

The aid includes natural nutritional compounds enriched with essential vitamins, minerals, and fatty acids. These products, made from ingredients such as peanuts, milk, sugars, and fats, were produced according to rigorous standards to ensure maximum effectiveness in treating malnutrition across varying levels of severity.

The shipment arrived earlier in Al Arish aboard a private aircraft, where the UAE humanitarian aid team oversaw its receipt, storage, and preparation in compliance with approved safety and sorting protocols. It will soon enter the Gaza Strip to be delivered directly to the targeted beneficiaries.

This initiative reflects the UAE's and the Saqr Charity Foundation's steadfast commitment to alleviating the suffering of the people of Gaza and meeting the essential needs of the most vulnerable, as part of ongoing humanitarian efforts under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.