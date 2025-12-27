New Zealand Police 'Recover' Precious Faberge Egg Swallowed By Thief

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Auckland: After 6 days of continuous surveillance and extensive investigations, police in New Zealand have successfully recovered a diamond-encrusted green Faberge egg from an individual who had reportedly swallowed the precious item in a bizarre theft attempt, AFP reported.

The accused 32-year-old had allegedly gulped down the egg late last week from one of the busiest stores in the country's largest city, Auckland, but was arrested before he could flee.

Given the very unusual circumstances, the force had specially assigned an officer to watch over the man while waiting for "nature to deliver the trinket," which is valued at around QR72,900 (US$20,000).

The special edition Faberge egg was inspired by a James Bond film which revolves around a plot to steal the rare luxury item.

According to an online description, the egg closely follows the design seen in the film, featuring an 18-karat gold lattice set with blue sapphires and white diamonds in a floral pattern. A small golden octopus is placed inside.

Russia's House of Faberge gained international fame in the late 19th century by designing opulent Easter eggs decorated with gold and precious gems.