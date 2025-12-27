GCCA Indiancb Release Report On Carbon Uptake By Concrete

MENAFN - KNN India)The Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) India–NCB Carbon Uptake Report was released on the occasion of the 63rd Foundation Day of the National Council for Cement and Building Materials (NCB).

The Gypsum Board Testing Laboratory has been set up to support quality assurance and standardisation requirements of the gypsum board industry.

The development follows the notification of the Gypsum-Based Building Materials (Quality Control) Order, 2024 by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

The Micro-Characterisation Laboratory is equipped with advanced analytical tools for in-depth analysis of cementitious and construction materials.

Role of NCB in Sector Development

Addressing the gathering, Urmila, Economic Advisor, DPIIT, acknowledged NCB's continued contributions in research, technology development, quality assurance and capacity building, which have supported the evolving needs of the cement and construction sectors.

Key Findings of the Carbon Uptake Report

The GCCA India–NCB report on 'Carbon Uptake by Concrete' assesses carbon dioxide absorption through carbonation in concrete under Indian conditions.

Prepared jointly by NCB and GCCA India, the report is based on the Tier-I methodology developed by IVL Swedish Environment Research Institute.

The report noted that the cement industry accounts for about 7 per cent of global anthropogenic emissions and is considered a hard-to-abate sector due to process-related CO2 emissions from limestone calcination.

Next Steps and Policy Relevance

The report outlines future actions to strengthen data robustness, refine estimation methodologies and support the integration of carbon uptake into national sustainability and climate reporting frameworks.

It is proposed to be submitted to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) for consideration of including carbon uptake by concrete as a carbon sink in India's National Communications to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

