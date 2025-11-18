Qatar Table Tennis League For Men Kicks Off

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Table Tennis League for Men for the 2025-2026 season kicked off Tuesday with the participation of nine clubs.

The first round of the tournament saw four matches held at the Training and Preparation Center in Ras Abu Aboud.

In the first match, Qatar Club defeated Al Ahli 3-0. In the second match, Al Khor beat Al Gharafa 3-1. In the third match, Al Rayyan triumphed over Al Shamal 3-0. And in the fourth and final match, Al Sadd defeated Al Wakrah 3-1.

The matches were overseen by Mr. Mohammed Ahmed Al Rumaihi, Executive Director of the Qatar Table Tennis Federation, in the presence of Mr. Ali Sultan Al Muftah, Assistant Secretary General of the Federation and Head of the Competitions Committee.

The second round of the tournament begins on Wednesday, with four more matches: Al Arabi vs. Al Ahli, Qatar Club vs. Al Gharafa, Al Sadd vs. Al Shamal, and Al Khor vs. Al Rayyan.

The tournament continues with nine rounds over eight days, concluding on the 27th of this month to determine the winners of the top three positions.

Al Arabi won the Men's Table Tennis League title for the previous season (2024-2025), ending a 12-year drought since their last victory in 2011-2012. They topped the standings with 16 points, achieving a perfect record of eight wins from eight matches.

Qatar Club finished second with 15 points, followed by Al Sadd in third place with 14 points, Al Khor in fourth with 13 points, Al Rayyan in fifth with 12 points, Al Shamal in sixth with 11 points, Al Gharafa in seventh with 10 points, Al Wakrah in eighth with 9 points, and Al Ahli in ninth and last place with 8 points.