Pralhad Joshi Launches Digital Suite To Modernize Warehousing And PDS

Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday launched a suite of digital initiatives aimed at modernizing warehousing operations, improving supply chain efficiency and enhancing transparency across the Public Distribution System (PDS). Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Pralhad Joshi, presided over the launch and highlighted the Ministry's continued efforts to drive digital transformation in the food and public distribution sector.

Aligning with National Priorities

Speaking on the occasion, Pralhad Joshi said that such initiatives support the government's mission of reducing logistics costs and minimizing turnover time, a key national priority outlined by the Prime Minister. He noted that the PM Gati Shakti programme has synchronized different modes of transportation and laid the foundation for an integrated logistics ecosystem. He added that it is the credibility of the leadership, policy stability and policy continuity that inspires trust with the citizens.

Strengthening Supply Chain with Technology

In alignment with this vision, the digital platforms like Bhandaran 360 will further strengthen supply chain efficiency nationwide and technology would enhance transparency in service delivery. He added that improved coordination between stakeholders under the Department of Food and Public Distribution, supported by AI-enabled systems, will ensure that subsidized food grains reach the poorest households with greater accuracy, speed and dignity. While emphasizing upon role of technology, the Union Minister added that the human touch should not be missed to drive effective and transparent service delivery to the poorest of the poor.

Introducing 'Bhandaran 360'

At the centre of this transformation is Central Warehousing Corporation's new ERP platform, 'Bhandaran 360', built on SAP S/4HANA. Implemented ahead of schedule, the system integrates 41 modules covering HR, finance, marketing, warehouse management, contract management, project monitoring and other core functions. It is also linked with 35 external systems, including ICEGATE, port systems, FCI, NAFED, NCCF and WDRA, enabling seamless digital connectivity across the food storage and movement ecosystem. (ANI)

