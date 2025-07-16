Al Baida Group, Elm Sign Mou To Support Digital Transformation
DOHA: Al Baida Group, one of Qatar's leading multi-sector companies, has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Elm Company, a Saudi pioneer in delivering innovative digital solutions. The agreement aims to strengthen joint collaboration in executing digital transformation projects for both public and private entities in the State of Qatar.
The MoU was signed during Elm's delegation visit to Qatar on July 14–15, which included a series of meetings with various ministries and government agencies. These engagements provided a platform to showcase Elm's capabilities and explore future collaboration opportunities that align with Qatar's vision for digital transformation, technological innovation, and the development of business solutions that enhance the quality of life in the country.
The MoU aims to unify efforts and identify avenues for cooperation across several domains, including professional services (consulting, data analytics, and artificial intelligence), digital services, business support services, and training. This partnership leverages Elm's extensive expertise in the Saudi and regional markets, along with Al Baida Group's solid presence in the Qatari market for over five decades.
Commenting on the occasion, Eng. Ali bin Abdul Latif Al Mesned, Chairman of Al Baida Group, stated:“This memorandum represents a strategic step toward enhancing Gulf-wide collaboration in the field of digitalization, in line with the national vision of Qatar and the broader GCC region, and its pursuit of accelerating the adoption of modern technologies and integrated government services.”
It is worth noting that Elm is a publicly listed Saudi joint-stock company on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul), with the Public Investment Fund (PIF) as its majority shareholder. It is considered one of the region's most prominent companies in digital transformation.
Al Baida Group, on the other hand, is one of Qatar's largest companies, operating across several vital sectors including consultancy, construction, education, and logistics, with a workforce of over 4,000 employees.
