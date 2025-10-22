403
Barcelona Edges Olympiakos with Commanding 6-1 Win
(MENAFN) FC Barcelona secured their second Champions League victory of the season with a commanding 6-1 home win over Olympiakos, highlighted by a hat-trick from Fermin Lopez. However, the match was marked by intense moments and contentious decisions that complicated the straightforward scoreline.
Barcelona appeared to be in full control by halftime, thanks to two goals from the returning Lopez. Yet, Olympiakos fought back early in the second half when Ayoub El Kaabi converted a penalty in the 52nd minute. The Greek side vehemently protested the referee’s call, which followed Eric Garcia’s handball penalty, a decision that led to El Kaabi’s goal.
Olympiakos coach Jose Luis Mendilibar expressed frustration after his team was reduced to ten men shortly after. Santiago Hezze received a second yellow card for brushing Marc Casado’s face while trying to shield the ball.
Barcelona then capitalized on another penalty opportunity after Marcus Rashford was fouled following a skillful move past Olympiakos goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis. Lamine Yamal confidently converted from the spot.
With Olympiakos demoralized and a player down, Lopez completed his hat-trick, while Rashford added two more goals, sealing a 6-1 triumph that had seemed improbable just 30 minutes earlier.
Elsewhere in the Champions League, Villarreal suffered a heavy defeat against Manchester City. Erling Haaland opened the scoring in the 17th minute, finishing neatly off a Rico Lewis assist. Bernardo Silva extended City’s lead in the 40th minute, assisted by Savinho. Manchester City then dominated the second half to secure a 2-0 victory.
At Arsenal, Atletico Madrid faced a harsh 4-0 loss. The Premier League leaders struck four times in a blistering 14-minute spell in the second half, with goals from Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Martinelli, and a brace by Viktor Gyokeres.
