Baku ID 2025 Concludes: Baku Becomes The Regional Hub For Innovation

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) On June 19–20, Baku successfully hosted the2025 Innovation Festival. This year's theme,brought together leading entrepreneurs and technology leaders from the Caucasus, Central Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa, positioning Azerbaijan as the region's innovation hub.

The festival was organized by SABAH Innovation Center with the support of the, and the

Over the course of two days, Baku ID brought together dozens of speakers, investors, and startup representatives from around the world, becoming a central platform for the innovation ecosystem through parallel sessions, panel discussions, and presentations. The event featured more than 200 startups, 32 investors, 21 partners, and attracted over 4,000 guests. The program stood out for its focus on artificial intelligence, technology, and innovation.

The first day of the festival featured startup competitions and the, where students presented their innovative projects and competed for scholarships from

Throughout the festival, key representatives from, and theshared their perspectives on corporate innovation, artificial intelligence, future workforce development, and building an innovation ecosystem.

Three significantwere also signed at the event, aimed at boosting Azerbaijan's startup and innovation sectors. The first MoU, betweenandfocuses on creating a“Technology Ambassadors” network in major innovation hubs in the Turkic world to support startups' access to international markets.

The following two memorandums were signed bywithand. These collaborations are aimed at promoting international knowledge exchange in the fields of medical technologies, biotechnology, and innovative finance, as well as expanding access to promising global markets and attracting investments.

Notable speakers included Kwame Yamgnane, CEO of, Rafael Salazar, Founder of, Igor Burattini,, Hasan Eminov, CEO ofand Niall McNulty. Their discussions highlighted the importance of developing innovation ecosystems, collaborating with startups, and embracing digital transformation.

In the startup showcase, local and international teams presented their products and ideas to investors, with many gaining entry into the group of promising startups for investment opportunities.

also hosted the, a global competition led byorganized this event for the second time, with“emerging as the winner among eight finalists, earning the right to represent Azerbaijan in the Grand Finals in San Francisco. A total of 80 applications from six countries were received, with the selection process handled by an international jury.

The event's closing ceremony,, was a highlight, recognizing the best startups across, with more thancast. A total ofwere presented, and more thanand companies received well-deserved recognition.

Additionally,successfully completed fundraising rounds, securing overfrom prominent funds.

, leaving a lasting impression with its showcased innovative ideas, technological advancements, and signed strategic partnerships, has once again confirmed the region's strong potential for continued growth.

For more details, including the highlights, winners, and photo materials, visit the official website at , or follow Baku ID on Instagram , LinkedIn , and Facebook .