Diasio: Integrating Technology With Community Radio Is Essential To Restore Trust And Combat Misinformation

MENAFN - Amman Net) Former AMARC director Francesco Diasio said, during the session on The Future of Engagement and Innovation in Digital Content for Community Media, that discussions today revolve around the public's perception of the radio sector and its impact. He noted that while many countries officially recognize community media, they also impose significant restrictions-raising important questions about how to ensure its impact and sustainability.

Regarding the digital space and the future of community media, Diasio explained that internet-based applications can, in theory, expand the reach of radio and its programs through digital broadcasting. However, he pointed out that when discussing the expansion of internet coverage to broadcast radio content, the opposite often happens in vulnerable and rural areas where access to internet applications is still limited. These communities face digital barriers and financial burdens that hinder access.

Highlighting successful experiences that shaped the role of Radio AmmanNet and expanded its reach, Diasio praised the model adopted since 2006, when Daoud Kuttab, the station's general manager, came up with the idea of purchasing the broadcast rights for the World Cup matches and airing them via radio. At that time, many people could not watch the matches, but radio made it possible for them to follow the games.“It was radio that expanded internet coverage-not the other way around-and this is where its importance lies,” he said.

Diasio stressed that radio stations must enhance their performance by integrating different communication channels and digital platforms, as well as combining formats with mobile phones to increase interaction and boost listenership. This approach ensures representation of various social segments and enables the shift from mere representation to interactive participation. He added that podcasts play a key role in this shift, as they give space to narratives that have been excluded from traditional broadcasting due to limited time and resources, providing long-form interviews and documentary-style content relevant to communities.

He also emphasized the need to combine trust in traditional media with interactive broadcasting, noting that technology should not be isolated from this process. Instead, it must be linked to reaching people and empowering them while preserving authenticity toward their communities.

Addressing the challenge of how community radio can maintain its role and meet audience needs, Diasio said the situation is difficult today. The spread of disinformation has eroded public trust in traditional media, which many now perceive as a voice for propaganda and governing authorities. As a result, people seek information on social media-often from popular figures who may have no understanding of politics or the difference between accurate and false information. Here, he said, lies the crucial role of community media: broadcasting to nearby communities that still trust it and working to reinforce that trust.

Diasio concluded that the only way to rebuild trust and combat misinformation and disinformation is to restore credibility to journalists. This credibility, he noted, still exists in community media outlets that remain close to the people-but achieving this remains challenging, in his words.