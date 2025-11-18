Taylor Shellfish Farms Achieves Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) Certification

MENAFN - 3BL) EMERYVILLE, Calif., November 18, 2025 - SCS Global Services announces that Taylor Shellfish Farms, a supplier of farmed shellfish, has achieved certification against the rigorous Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) Standard. With over 15,000 acres of tidelands in the state of Washington, they are the largest producer of oysters in North America.

This new certification includes the following species now available on the market:



Ostrea lurida (Olympia oyster)

Crassostrea sikamea (Kumamoto oyster)

Crassostrea virginica (Eastern oyster)

Mytilus galloprovincialis (Mediterranean mussel)

Veneripus philippinarum (Manila clam)

Panopea abrupta (Geoduck clam) Crassostrea gigas (Pacific oyster)

“We believe true sustainability means caring for both people and the planet,” said Jada Brown, Marketing Manager, Taylor Shellfish Farms.“Our new ASC certification is a badge of that belief - recognizing our responsible farming practices, commitment to clean water, and the fair, empowering workplaces we've built for our teams across Washington's coastlines. From the South Sound, Samish Bay, and beyond, this milestone celebrates the harmony between our farms, our people, and the waters that sustain us all.”

The independent audit consisted of several days with SCS' team of auditors, with visits across six different regions within Washington state (Discovery Bay, Puget Sound, South Sound East and West, Willapa Bay, and Hood Canal) and over 200 aquaculture concessions.

“With this certification, Taylor Shellfish becomes the first and only bivalve farm to achieve ASC certification in the United States, and just the fifth U.S.-based farm to join ASC's leading global program,” said Erica Tardiff, U.S. Market Development Manager, ASC.“This demonstrates their leadership and commitment to responsible aquaculture right here at home. Many U.S. consumers opt for local seafood and Taylor's certification is an important step to expanding regional ASC-labeled options, as awareness and demand for sustainable seafood grows among shoppers, diners and communities.”

“Taylor Shellfish Farms' commitment to continuous improvement and ecosystem health reflects the evolving role of aquaculture in climate resilience and food security,” said Caio Della Colleta Vianna, Senior Technical Specialist, Aquaculture, SCS Global Services.“They have a great passion for farmed shellfish and are willing to go the distance in order to ensure their products are of the highest quality and adhere to safety and social guidelines.”

As a family-owned business, Taylor Shellfish Farms has deep roots in the Pacific Northwest, having farmed shellfish there since 1890. Their product line includes geoduck, mussels, Manila clams, and a variety of specialty half-shell oysters.

