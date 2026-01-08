Delhi Assembly Session Extended By A Day Two Complaints Against AAP Mlas Referred To Privileges Panel

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 8 (IANS) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Thursday extended the Winter Session by one day and referred two complaints against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators to the Committee of Privileges for examination and submission of a report.

The two matters relate to the remarks allegedly made by Leader of Opposition Atishi regarding Sikh Gurus, and the alleged breach of privilege and contempt of the House by AAP MLA Jarnail Singh following his suspension from the Assembly on January 5.

A statement issued by the Assembly Secretariat said,“The matter related to the remarks allegedly made by the Leader of Opposition regarding Sikh Gurus has been referred by Speaker Vijender Gupta to the Committee of Privileges for examination and report.”

Earlier, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh stated in the House that due to repeated disruptions by the Opposition over the past two days, several items of important government business remained pending.

Referring to the passage of the Motion of Thanks on the Lieutenant Governor's Address and the discussion on pollution, he requested that the duration of the Assembly session be extended by one additional day.

He further requested that the matter relating to the alleged remarks be referred to the Committee of Privileges for inquiry within a stipulated time frame.

Speaker Gupta said that keeping in view the seriousness of the matter relating to the alleged remarks regarding Sikh Gurus and the dignity of the House, he was referring the entire issue to the Committee of Privileges for detailed examination and report.

He also informed the House that the video recording related to the remarks attributed to the Leader of the Opposition has been sent to a forensic laboratory for examination.

The Speaker has also taken cognisance of a complaint raised by BJP MLA Harish Khurana against AAP MLA Jarnail Singh, pertaining to an alleged breach of privilege and contempt of the House.

According to the statement, the Speaker has referred the concerned matter to the Committee of Privileges for examination and appropriate action as per the rules.

In his complaint, Khurana attached a link to a social media message in which Jarnail Singh is purportedly seen threatening security officials to allow him to enter the Assembly premises despite restrictions imposed due to his suspension.

Khurana alleged that Singh claimed that the person occupying the Speaker's chair had himself been suspended from the House in the previous Assembly but had continued to enter the premises.

Khurana, son of former Delhi Chief Minister Madan Lal Khurana, alleged that the statements attributed to Singh amounted to contempt of the House.

In his complaint addressed to the Speaker, Khurana wrote,“This is a serious matter concerning the dignity of the House and the office of the Speaker, and hence I request you to kindly refer the matter to the Committee of Privileges for further action.”