ED Counters CM Mamata's Claims On I-PAC Raids, Moves Calcutta HC

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Jan 8 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday approached a single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court, accusing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of misusing her constitutional position by allegedly creating hindrances to the official duties of central agency officials during raid and search operations conducted earlier in the day.

The ED alleged that while its teams were carrying out searches at the office of the India Political Action Committee (I-PAC) in the northern outskirts of Kolkata and at the residence of I-PAC co-founder Pratik Jain at Loudon Street, the Chief Minister arrived at both locations accompanied by senior officials of the West Bengal Police and Kolkata Police and allegedly removed files and electronic materials from the premises.

At the same time, the ED issued a statement refuting the Chief Minister's claim that the agency had stolen documents belonging to the Trinamool Congress in the name of conducting search operations at the two premises.

It is learnt that the single-judge bench of Justice Suvra Ghosh admitted the ED's petition, and the matter is scheduled to come up for hearing on Friday.

Earlier in the day, two teams of ED officials were conducting simultaneous raids and search operations at I-PAC's office and Pratik Jain's residence when the Chief Minister visited both locations in quick succession. After leaving the premises, she made allegations against the ED officials.

A few hours later, the ED clarified that search operations were being conducted at 10 locations -- six in West Bengal and four in Delhi -- under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with an alleged coal smuggling syndicate led by Anup Majee.

The agency also asserted that the searches were in no way related to I-PAC's association with any political party, countering the Chief Minister's claims.

It may be recalled that I-PAC has been acting as the vote-strategy agency of the Trinamool Congress since 2020, ahead of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections.

"The search action was undertaken in a peaceful manner till the arrival of the Chief Minister of West Bengal along with police personnel and officers of the West Bengal administration, who forcibly removed physical documents and electronic evidence at two of the premises. The above actions have resulted in obstruction in an ongoing investigation and proceedings under the PMLA," the ED statement said.

The agency further stated that the search operations were not linked to any election, refuting the Chief Minister's allegation that the ED action was connected to the forthcoming West Bengal Assembly elections scheduled later this year.

"It is clarified that the search is evidence-based and is not targeted at any political establishment. No party office has been searched. The search is not linked to any elections and is part of a regular crackdown on money laundering. The search is conducted strictly in accordance with established legal safeguards," the ED said.

Following the developments, the West Bengal BJP issued a statement extending support to the ED, asserting that law enforcement agencies must be allowed to function independently.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party, West Bengal, reiterates its consistent and principled position that law enforcement agencies must be allowed to function independently, professionally and without political interference. The law must be permitted to take its own course, guided solely by facts and evidence. Any attempt to politicise lawful investigative processes or to undermine constitutional authorities only weakens public trust in institutions and the rule of law," the party said.