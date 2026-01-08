Assam Filmmaker's Indo-Israeli Feature Movie To Be Screened At Pune Film Festival

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Jan 8 (IANS) The Indo–Israeli international feature film 'Murders Too Close – Love Too Far', co-directed by acclaimed Assamese filmmaker Manju Borah and Israeli filmmaker Dan Wolman, has been officially selected for screening at the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) 2026 under the Global Cinema section, an official statement mentioned on Thursday.

The film will be screened at the festival on January 17 and January 19.

Confirming the selection, co-director Dan Wolman said, "I am happy to tell you that our film has been accepted to the Pune International Film Festival and will be presented there on January 19."

The film marks a significant milestone for the Assamese film industry as it is the first-ever international co-production involving an Assamese production and a foreign production house, supported by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of the Union government.

Notably, the entire film was shot in Assam using a local Assamese film crew, reinforcing the region's growing technical and creative capacity in international cinema collaborations.

Co-produced by Manju Borah, Amir Gedalia and Dan Wolman, the 108-minute crime drama stars Siddharth Nipon Goswami, Shaminn Mannan, Seema Biswas, Bhagirathi Bai Kadam and Adil Hussain.

The screenplay has been jointly written by Manju Borah and Dan Wolman, with cinematography by Partha Borgohain, editing by Eyal Amir, sound design by Debajit Gayan, and music composed by Sanket Joshi.

Set against the backdrop of a rural police station, the story follows senior CBI officer Ram Chaudhary, who is assigned to investigate the brutal murder of two policemen. During the investigation, he encounters Gita, a gifted artist whose work explores mob psychology and collective behaviour.

As their relationship deepens, further murders complicate the case, intertwining personal emotions with procedural investigation, ultimately leading to a gripping revelation.

Speaking about the collaboration, filmmaker Manju Borah noted that the project reflects the growing scope of Assamese cinema on international platforms and demonstrates how local stories can connect with global audiences through strong narratives and technical excellence.

"Being selected at PIFF is a proud moment not just for our film, but for Assamese cinema. This project shows that stories from Assam can find space on global platforms when backed by strong collaboration and local talent," she said.

Dan Wolman, who has directed internationally acclaimed films such as 'Hide and Seek', 'Precious Life' and 'Judas', brings decades of global filmmaking experience.

Wolman was also honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 49th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in 2018 for his contribution to world cinema.

National Award-winning filmmaker Manju Borah, on the other hand, is known for her culturally rooted cinema addressing social, indigenous and women-centric themes. Their partnership blends international storytelling sensibilities with strong regional authenticity.

Speaking on the production experience, cinematographer Partha Borgohain said: "It was creatively satisfying to work with an international team while staying rooted in local landscapes and working practices. I am thankful for the opportunity."

The selection and screening of the film at PIFF is expected to further strengthen Assam's visibility on the global cinematic map and encourage more international collaborations rooted in the region.

The project also demonstrates that stories from Assam, along with its artists and technical professionals, can find space on international platforms when supported by strong creative collaboration, adequate financial backing and sustained government support.