Tiernan Gold Corp. Announces Closing Of Previously Announced Subscription Receipt Financing And Update To Proposed Qualifying Transaction

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2025) -(""), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hochschild Mining PLC (LSE: HOC) (OTCQX: HCHDF) ("") and(TSXV: RLT.P) ("") are pleased to announce that, further to their joint press releases dated October 6, 2025 and November 10, 2025, Tiernan has closed its brokered best-efforts private placement of subscription receipts (the "") of Tiernan (the ""), by issuing an aggregate of 11,670,200 Tiernan Subscription Receipts for aggregate gross proceeds of C$58,351,000.

The Offering was conducted in connection with, and as a condition to the closing of, Tiernan's proposed reverse takeover of Railtown (the " Proposed Transaction "), which is expected to constitute Railtown's qualifying transaction under TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ") Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies. Upon completion of the Proposed Transaction, the combined entity will be named Tiernan Gold Corp. (the " Resulting Issuer ") and will focus on advancing Tiernan's flagship Volcan gold project located in Chile's Maricunga region (the " Volcan Gold Project " or the " Project ").

All dollar figures in this release are Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Closing of Subscription Receipt Financing

The Offering was carried out pursuant to an agency agreement dated November 18, 2025 among Canaccord Genuity Corp. (" Canaccord ") (sole bookrunner) and BMO Capital Markets (together with Canaccord, the " Co-Lead Agents "), Raymond James Ltd. and Haywood Securities Inc. (collectively, together with the Co-Lead Agents, the " Agents "), Tiernan, Hochschild Mining Holdings Ltd. (" HM Holdings ") and Railtown.

Highlights of the Offering



Offering of Subscription Receipts: The Tiernan Subscription Receipts are governed pursuant to the Tiernan Subscription Receipt Agreement (as defined below) entered into in connection with the Offering and are automatically exercisable into one common share of Tiernan (a " Tiernan Share ") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of Tiernan (each whole warrant, a " Tiernan Warrant ") upon satisfaction of the escrow release conditions and other terms and conditions set out in the Tiernan Subscription Receipt Agreement. Each Tiernan Warrant is exercisable into one Tiernan Share at $6.50 for a period of 24 months following the date of the closing of the Offering.

Subscription Price: C$5.00 per Tiernan Subscription Receipt

Offering Proceeds: Gross proceeds of $58,351,000, inclusive of $40,000,000 from the Treasury Offering (as defined below) and $18,351,000 from the Secondary Offering (as defined below), including $3,351,000 representing a partial exercise by the Agents of an option to increase the size of the Secondary Offering by 670,200 Tiernan Subscription Receipts. Structure: The Tiernan Shares issuable on exercise of the Tiernan Subscription Receipts will come from a combination of: (a) Tiernan Shares newly issued from treasury (the " Treasury Shares "), and (b) Tiernan Shares previously issued by Tiernan and currently held by a subsidiary of Hochschild (the " Secondary Shares "). The Tiernan Warrants issuable on exercise of the Tiernan Subscription Receipts will come from warrants newly issued by Tiernan from treasury (the " Treasury Warrants "). For purposes hereof, " Treasury Offering " shall include the offering of Treasury Shares and Treasury Warrants and " Secondary Offering " shall include the offering of Secondary Shares and Treasury Warrants.

The gross proceeds from the Offering, less the Agents' expenses paid at the closing of the Offering (the " Escrowed Funds "), are being held in escrow by Odyssey Trust Company (" Odyssey ") in accordance with a subscription receipt agreement dated November 18, 2025 among Tiernan, HM Holdings, Canaccord and Odyssey (the " Tiernan Subscription Receipt Agreement "), and will be released to Tiernan and HM Holdings, as applicable, upon satisfaction and/or waiver of certain escrow release conditions (the " Escrow Release Conditions "), including the receipt of all required approvals in connection with the Offering, the Proposed Transaction and the listing on the TSXV, the completion or irrevocable waiver or satisfaction of all conditions precedent to the Proposed Transaction, and the delivery of a joint notice to Odyssey by Tiernan and Canaccord confirming that the applicable conditions have been met or waived.

If the Proposed Transaction closes on or before 90 days from the date hereof (the " Escrow Deadline "), the Escrowed Funds will be released to Tiernan and HM Holdings, as applicable (provided that Tiernan will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the Secondary Shares and HM Holdings will only receive proceeds from the sale of the Secondary Shares under the Offering).

If the Proposed Transaction fails to close by the Escrow Deadline or is terminated prior thereto, the gross proceeds and pro rata entitlement to interest earned on the Escrowed Funds will be paid to the holders of the Tiernan Subscription Receipts in accordance with the terms of the Tiernan Subscription Receipt Agreement.

Tiernan anticipates using the net proceeds from the Treasury Offering (being the portion of the Escrowed Funds from the Treasury Offering less the Agents' Fee (as defined below)) (the " Net Proceeds ") to advance the Project, to cover transactional related expenses associated with the Proposed Transaction and the Offering, to repay inter-company debt owed to HM Holdings (a subsidiary of Hochschild), for working capital, and for general corporate purposes.

Upon satisfaction of the Escrow Release Conditions, each Tiernan Subscription Receipt will be automatically converted, without any further action by its holder, and for no additional consideration, into one Tiernan Share and one-half of one Tiernan Warrant. Concurrently with closing of the Proposed Transaction, each Tiernan Share and each Tiernan Warrant issued pursuant to conversion of the Subscription Receipts will be exchanged for one post-consolidation common share of Railtown and one post-consolidation common share purchase warrant of the Resulting Issuer, respectively.

In connection with the Offering, Tiernan will pay to the Agents a cash commission equal to 6.0% of the gross proceeds raised in the Offering (the " Agents' Fee "), provided, however, that no Agents' Fee shall be payable to the Agents in respect of (i) subscriptions by purchasers on the President's List of Tiernan to a maximum of up to $7,010,000) or (ii) purchases by a U.S. accredited investor. The Agents' Fee (in the amount of $3,017,460) has been deposited in escrow with Odyssey and will be released to the Agents upon satisfaction and/or waiver of the Escrow Release Conditions.

Update Relating to Meeting of Shareholders of Railtown

Railtown held its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on November 12, 2025 (the " 2025 AGM "). A total of 7,549,250 common shares of Railtown were represented at the 2025 AGM, representing 38.71% of Railtown's issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date for the 2025 AGM. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the 2025 AGM and all resolutions were duly passed. Each of the matters that were voted upon at the 2025 AGM are described in detail in Railtown's management information circular dated October 16, 2025, which is available on Railtown's website at , and as amended by Railtown's news release dated November 7, 2025 filed under Railtown's SEDAR+ issuer profile at .

Additional Information

For additional information relating to the terms of the Proposed Transaction, please refer to the Amended and Restated Business Combination Agreement dated November 7, 2025, the joint news releases dated September 3, October 6, October 21, and November 10, 2025, as well as the news release of Railtown dated October 27, 2025, each of which is available on SEDAR+ ( ) under the Company's issuer profile. In addition, more information relating to the Proposed Transaction and the Resulting Issuer will be available in the filing statement to be filed in due course on SEDAR+ ( ) under Railtown's issuer profile.

Cautionary Statements

Completion of the Proposed Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, TSXV acceptance and, if applicable pursuant to TSXV requirements, shareholder approval. Where applicable, the Proposed Transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the Proposed Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or filing statement to be prepared in connection with the Proposed Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Proposed Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative.

The TSXV has in no way passed upon the merits of the Proposed Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

On behalf of Tiernan Gold Corp.

Greg McCunn, CEO and Director

On behalf of Railtown Capital Corp.

Chris Taylor, CEO and Director