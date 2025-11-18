ITU Stands Ready To Support Azerbaijan's Satellite And Digital Projects (Exclusive)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) is open to cooperation with Azerbaijan in satellite technologies and the digitalization of transport corridors, Mario Maniewicz, Director of the ITU Radiocommunication Bureau (BR), told Trend.

Speaking on the sidelines of the World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC-25) in Baku, he explained that the Bureau deals with radio frequency spectrum, satellite orbits, mobile communications, and all key aspects of wireless communications.

“We provide assistance to all countries, including Azerbaijan, in the implementation of their telecommunications projects and are fully prepared to support any initiative that Azerbaijan wishes to pursue,” stated the Bureau director.

In response to a question regarding the ITU's potential role in the digitalization of the Middle Corridor, Manievich highlighted that the organization is already engaged with modern transport systems, including high-speed routes and corridors.

He further noted that while current 5G standards offer numerous essential capabilities, the forthcoming 6G standards are expected to address the remaining technological gaps comprehensively.