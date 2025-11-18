Uzbekistan Soars With Airbus Fleet Expansion Through China Co-Op

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan plans to acquire two new Airbus A321neo aircraft through a cooperation agreement with China, Trend reports via Uzbekistan Airways.

The intention has been formalized through a letter of intent signed between Uzbekistan Airways and the Chinese leasing company, ICBC Aviation Leasing.

The delivery of the aircraft, which will feature a two-class cabin configuration, is slated for 2027–2028. These will be the first aircraft acquired through collaboration with ICBC Aviation Leasing, marking the inception of a new partnership and reinforcing Uzbekistan Airways' position within the global aviation leasing market.

The addition of these new aircraft will increase the airline's Airbus A321neo fleet to 15 units by 2028, further advancing its fleet modernization strategy and enhancing operational efficiency.

This partnership highlights Uzbekistan Airways' commitment to strengthening international cooperation, modernizing its fleet with state-of-the-art, fuel-efficient aircraft, and offering passengers an improved travel experience characterized by comfort and safety.

Earlier, Uzbekistan Airways also increased its total firm order for Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners to 22 aircraft.

These wide-body aircraft are being acquired as part of the airline's long-term fleet renewal program, under which Uzbekistan Airways continues to expand and modernize its long-haul fleet.