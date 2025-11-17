From Return To Entrepreneurship: Young Couple Employs Dozens In Balkh

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

MAZAR-I-SHARIF (Pajhwok): A young couple in northern Balkh province has returned to Afghanistan after living abroad for years and has invested 150,000 US dollars to set up a clothing production workshop- a business that now provides employment and training opportunities for around 100 men and women.

Fazal Rahman Abram and his wife, Noria, returned to the country four months ago after spending several years in Turkey.

With an investment of more than $150,000, they established the workshop, believing that“returning to one's homeland is not just coming back- it is rebuilding.”

Fazal Rahman, who manages the workshop, says with satisfaction that after years of living abroad, they have now created job opportunities for themselves and for dozens of others.

He added that more than 80 women and around 20 men were currently working and receiving training in their workshop. Their products are supplied to both domestic and international markets.

“I am happy that after years of migration and separation from my homeland, my wife and I are working for a better life. By establishing this workshop, we have become a source of hope for ourselves and others,” he explained.

The couple plans to further expand their business and hopes to offer training and employment opportunities to more women and girls in the future.

Inside the workshop, surrounded by sewing machines and fabric, stand women- each with her own story.

Several women and girls working at the workshop say they are pleased to have been given the chance to learn tailoring skills and earn an income. They call on government officials and international organisations to support such initiatives so more people can benefit.

Monika, a mother of four who works in the workshop, said that before joining the programme, only her husband was employed and life was difficult.

“Now I also contribute. I feel our future has become brighter,” she said, expressing hope that more couples would work together for a better future.

Mahdia, one of the trainees, said the workshop was not just a workplace but also a school where they learn a profession.

She hopes such programmes will continue and create employment opportunities for more women.

“I am happy that we have access to training here, and we hope the government and international organisations will support such workshops,” she added.

Sanam, a girl who had been confined to her home after the closure of schools above grade six, said:“I was becoming depressed at home, but here I feel alive again. I am trying to become the best version of myself.”

The initiative has also attracted the attention of international organisations.

Dr. Nickel Raj, an adviser to the International Labour Organisation (ILO) who visited the workshop, emphasised that Afghanistan's early-stage economy required strong support for small and medium-sized enterprises.

He said such units have a high capacity to absorb workers and could create more employment if supported.

Local officials in Balkh also assured their support for both small and large businesses in the province.

Deputy Commerce and Industry Director Nasir Ahmad Niazi said the workshop has nearly 100 sewing machines and several training sections. If supported, it could provide tailoring, design and embroidery training for more women.

kk/ma