Shell Signs Long-Term Deals For Green Power To Feed Rheinland Electrolyser

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Shell Energy Europe has signed two power purchase agreements in Germany to secure renewable electricity for its REFHYNE 2 hydrogen electrolyzer under construction at the Shell Energy and Chemicals Park Rheinland, Trend reports via the company.

Shell will buy about one-third of the output from the 332-MW Nordsee One offshore wind farm under a five-year deal with Northland Power and RWE, and around 75% of the power from a 230-MW solar project being built by Solarkraftwerk Halenbeck-Rohlsdorf under a 10-year agreement. Both projects will partially supply the 100-MW REFHYNE 2 unit when it starts operating in 2027.

The electrolyzer will produce renewable hydrogen to help decarbonize transport fuels, chemicals and other products made at the Rheinland complex, reducing Scope 1 and 2 emissions.

Shell's head of hydrogen, Andy Beard, said the agreements reflect the company's strategy to advance low-carbon solutions and scale renewable hydrogen. Representatives from Nordsee One and Solarkraftwerk said the deals highlight the growing industrial use of subsidy-free renewable power in Germany.

The REFHYNE 2 project is supported by EU hydrogen targets, German regulatory frameworks and funding from the EU's Horizon 2020 program.