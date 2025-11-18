'Devious Web' By Shelley Grandy Positioned As A Top Holiday Gift For Thriller Fans

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- When Canadian mystery novelist Shelley Grandy published Devious Web just weeks before the 2024 U.S. presidential election, few could have predicted how quickly her fictional world would collide with reality. Today, as North Carolina, Texas, Missouri, Ohio, Utah, and California advance new redistricting legislation ahead of next year's midterms, Grandy's prophetic thriller reads less like fiction and more like tomorrow's headlines.

“My lead character, Tom Oliver, a tech CEO striving to keep his company's software out of the hands of those who would weaponize it for gerrymandering, was conceived as a cautionary tale,” Grandy said.“The fact that we're now watching this scenario unfold in real time across multiple states is truly surreal.”

Devious Web blends corporate espionage, political corruption, and a moral struggle between profit and principle in ways that resonate with anyone following current events. Readers have already drawn parallels to the corporate scandals and political maneuvers dominating the news cycle, finding in Grandy's pages an insider perspective on how power operates behind the scenes.

The Perfect Blend of Thrills and Relevance

Combining Gone Girl's psychological twists, The Social Network's boardroom tension, and Agatha Christie's detective precision, Devious Web delivers a page-turner that entertains while offering genuine intellectual intrigue. Grandy's background-former journalist, corporate communications director, and founder of a high-tech PR firm-gives the novel a level of authenticity many political thrillers lack.

The story opens in the summer of 2021 as CEO Tom Oliver comes under attack just as he is considering selling his data analytics company to a Silicon Valley enterprise. Who would want to harm this well-liked entrepreneur, and why? His friend, homicide detective Jason Liu, works to unravel a web of secrets and deceit, with Tom's colleagues and family members all under scrutiny. When powerful actors attempt to hijack Oliver's technology for redistricting schemes, his company becomes a pawn in a high-stakes political game. North Carolina plays a central role in the gerrymandering plot-an especially timely link to today's redistricting headlines.

Understanding Electoral Manipulation from the Inside Out

For readers interested in the mechanics of political manipulation but reluctant to dive into dense nonfiction, Devious Web offers clarity through storytelling. In a media landscape saturated with commentary and outrage cycles, experiencing the intrigue from within a character's world provides a fresh and accessible understanding of how corruption unfolds. And for those seeking meaningful holiday gifts for news junkies or true crime fans, this novel offers both substance and entertainment.

“Many assume it would be unusual for a Canadian author to explore American political dysfunction so directly,” Grandy noted.“But Canadians pay close attention to U.S. politics, from January 6th through Trump's tariff wars and threats about Canada's territorial status. We're watching the same story unfold that you are, and reality is sometimes stranger than fiction.”

Editorial Praise

“A thrilling and well-crafted read that will captivate fans of tech-driven mysteries.” - Publishers Weekly BookLife Reviews

“Shelley Grandy builds a complex story packed with twists and turns. Tension, characters, and connections are so well-constructed that even savvy murder mystery readers won't see many of these developments coming.” - Midwest Book Review

“Writing with aplomb about a corporate world she clearly knows, Shelley Grandy has created a pulse-pounding psychological thriller with political overtones that fully captivates. She keeps you guessing until the very end, making this an impossible book to put down.” - Jude Berman, author of The Die

Give a Book That Sparks Conversation

As the holiday shopping season approaches, Devious Web stands out as a gift that checks all the boxes: gripping, timely without being preachy, and perfect for sparking conversation. It's an ideal pick for politically engaged friends, true crime lovers, or anyone glued to breaking political news.

Devious Web is available in paperback, eBook, and a newly released audiobook edition through Amazon and other major booksellers, with worldwide distribution through Simon & Schuster. Book reviewers and reading communities are encouraged to share their insights on retail sites and Goodreads.

Learn more at .