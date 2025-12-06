Delhi CM Pays Tribute To Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib, Announces Cabinet Visit To Amritsar
The Chief Minister described the event as one of“utmost devotion, fervour, and incredible reverence,” underscoring its significance as more than just a program, but a pledge from Delhi to honour the Guru's supreme sacrifice.
In her post, Gupta reflected on Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib's timeless message of truth, sacrifice, and humanity, noting how it continues to inspire generations.
“Guru Sahib's message has touched the hearts of all of us,” she wrote, emphasising the spiritual and moral guidance that the Guru's legacy provides in contemporary times.
The Chief Minister announced that, inspired by the spirit of gratitude and service, she, along with her entire Delhi Cabinet, will visit Sri Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar on December 8 to pay obeisance.
The visit, she said, would be an opportunity for the leadership of Delhi to seek blessings from the Guru on this auspicious occasion.
Gupta also offered prayers for Delhi, expressing hope that Guru Sahib's mercy and grace would remain upon the city forever. She invoked blessings for wisdom to follow the path of truth and courage to serve the nation with unwavering dedication.
“We pray that Guru Sahib's mercy and grace remain upon Delhi forever, granting us the wisdom to follow the path of truth, and providing unwavering courage and light in the path of serving the nation,” her message read.
The memorial gathering, organised by the Delhi Government, was seen as a significant gesture of respect towards Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib, whose martyrdom is remembered as a defining moment in India's spiritual and cultural history.
Gupta concluded her message with the traditional Sikh salutation:“Waheguru Ji ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji ki Fateh,” reaffirming her government's commitment to uphold the values of sacrifice, humanity, and truth.
