Trinamool, ISF Workers Clash In Bengal's Bhangar Shots Fired

Kolkata, Dec 6 (IANS) A clash broke out between workers of Trinamool Congress and Indian Secular Front (ISF) at Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district, leaving several people injured. According to the police, shots were also fired. However, no one sustained any bullet injuries.

Trinamool Congress claimed that ISF workers attacked their leaders in Kathalia of Uttar Kashipur police station area in Bhangar. However, ISF leaders have denied the allegations. The police are investigating the incident. A huge contingent of policemen has been deployed in the area to bring the situation under control.

It is learnt that a public meeting of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) -- the students wing of Trinamool Congress – has been organised in Sonarpur area on Sunday. On Saturday, Bhogali-1 region Trinamool president Alinur Mollah and several local Trinamool leaders were going from Kathalia to Sonarpur to check its preparations. Allegedly, at that time, ISF workers and supporters gathered and chased them. It is alleged that then shots were fired.

Trinamool Congress claimed that the accused fled before the police of Uttar Kashipur police station reached the spot after receiving information about the disturbance. Later, Trinamool workers and supporters gathered there. The situation started getting tense and tensed. Finally, the police went there and removed supporters of both parties. However, Trinamool Congress demanded an investigation into the entire incident.

"We were going for a student-youth rally. At that moment, miscreants sheltered by ISF attacked us. There are cases against them in several police stations. Everyone had weapons in their hands. They fired a round of bullets. We quickly informed the administration. We have also informed the local MLA. We will call for a movement until they are arrested," said the Trinamool leader.

On the other hand, ISF leader Ahidul Islam termed the entire incident as a drama. "This is completely a baseless and totally baseless allegation. They themselves created trouble. They have become agitated because they have lost ground in Bhangar," said the ISF leader.