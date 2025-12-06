Madhuri Dixit Stuns In Her Sonepuri Silk Saree, Carries 'Quiet Grace On Every Fold'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai Dec 6 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit has always been called synonymous with charm and effortless grace for more than three decades. The actress recently took to her social media account in sharing a carousel post with an umpteen number of pictures of herself in her traditional best.

The actress captioned it as, "A gentle glow of tradition flows through this mustard and black Sonepuri silk, carrying quiet grace in every fold. Soft ikat bandha patterns, subtle kangala motifs, and delicate woven butis give it a timeless, understated elegance," with heart emoticons.

In the pictures, the 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!' actress radiates elegance in a stunning mustard and black 'Sonepuri' silk saree.

Madhuri is further seen pairing the saree with a sleeveless black blouse that enhances her graceful look.

For her accessories, Madhuri is seen wearing a striking gold necklace with a bold pendant, matching earrings, and multiple gold rings and bangles.

With her hair neatly styled in a classic bun and her soft-glam makeup with kohl-lined eyes and a small black bindi, the actress exudes grace and timeless charm.

On the professional front, the actress, after entertaining her audiences with her choices of movies and projects, is all set to appear in her next OTT show, titled 'Mrs. Deshpande'.

The first glimpse of the show that was unveiled recently saw in an intense and thrilling avatar.

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Kukunoor Movies and directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, 'Mrs. Deshpande' introduces audiences to a Madhuri Dixit that fans have never witnessed before.

Her raw, stripped-back, and powerfully real avatar in 'Mrs. Deshpande' is sure to intrigue audiences.

Madhuri Dixit Nene recently was on a US tour where her fans got to see their idol share some unknown facts about her personal and professional life and also watch her dance to some of her iconic Bollywood dance numbers.

For the uninitiated, the actress debuted with the movie 'Abodh' in 1984 and rose to fame with her movies like 'Anjaam', 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!', 'Dil', 'Tejaab', 'Beta', among others.

She was last seen in the OTT movie 'Majaa Ma', which was released in 2022.