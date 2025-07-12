Arunachal Minister Proposes To Set Up Ex-Situ Germplasm Bank

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Itanagar, July 12 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Science and Technology Minister Dasanglu Pul held a meeting with Union Minister of State (Independent charge) Jitendra Singh and proposed the establishment of India's first ex-situ Germplasm bank in the northeastern state for the preservation of rare and economically significant plant species.

A senior official said on Saturday that the Arunachal Pradesh minister, during her meeting with the Union Minister in New Delhi on Friday, also pitched for setting up an Eastern Arunachal Regional Centre for Bioresource Management and Development to harness the region's rich ecological resources in a sustainable manner.

Germplasm banks are facilities that preserve genetic resources (germplasm) of plants and animals, typically in the form of seeds, tissues, or DNA, for long-term conservation and potential future use in breeding programmes, research, and conservation efforts.

Pul discussed with Singh about the key proposals aimed at boosting biodiversity conservation and fostering bioeconomy in Arunachal Pradesh, a biodiversity-rich mountainous state. Highlighting the importance of innovation and entrepreneurship, the state minister proposed the creation of a Bio-NEST Bioincubator at Roing in Lower Dibang Valley district, which would serve as a launch pad for biotech-based startups and research-driven enterprises.

Pul, who also holds the Women and Child Development portfolio, further urged the Union Minister to expedite the release of core grant support for the Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science and Technology, citing the need to address ongoing staff-related challenges.“Our state is home to an incredible range of biodiversity, and we must act now to preserve it while building a strong foundation for scientific research and innovation,” said Pul. She said that these proposals are designed not just to conserve, but to convert our natural wealth into economic opportunity for local communities.

Singh reaffirmed the Centre's firm commitment to inclusive and sustainable development in the northeast, emphasising that Science and Technology must serve as a core driver of growth.“The development of the northeast has been one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's highest priorities. The transformation since 2014 is evident-what was once a region struggling with connectivity is now witnessing unprecedented infrastructural, technological, and human resource growth,” said the Union Minister.

He assured full support from the Union Ministry and appreciated the state government's commitment to scientific advancement and sustainable development.