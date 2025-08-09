Lusail Boulevard To Be Closed For Maintenance

It further advised road users to use alternative routes and to follow traffic signs. For emergencies, the contact number provided is 44977800.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.