Lusail Boulevard To Be Closed For Maintenance
Doha, Qatar: Lusail Boulevard Street will be closed for maintenance from today, August 9, 2025, until August 18, 2025.Read Also
-
As temperatures touch 50C, Dubai runners turn to indoor marathon
Emirates revises safety rules for power bank use onboard
VIDEO: Türkiye battles wildfires as July recorded hottest in 55 years
Historic Spanish mosque-cathedral reopens after blaze
Lusail City announced the temporary closure on social media.
It further advised road users to use alternative routes and to follow traffic signs. For emergencies, the contact number provided is 44977800.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment