Lusail Boulevard To Be Closed For Maintenance


2025-08-09 09:09:11
The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Lusail Boulevard Street will be closed for maintenance from today, August 9, 2025, until August 18, 2025.

Lusail City announced the temporary closure on social media.

It further advised road users to use alternative routes and to follow traffic signs. For emergencies, the contact number provided is 44977800.

